Putin, Xi Urge Resolution in Middle East
(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping held discussions on Thursday focusing on developments in the Middle East, expressing strong disapproval of Israel's conduct, which they considered breaches of the United Nations Charter, according to Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov.
Ushakov informed journalists that the leaders exchanged views during a phone call and emphasized they had "identical approaches" to the regional turmoil. Both believed the ongoing crisis could not be addressed through armed conflict.
“Russia and China are in full agreement that the situation in the Middle East requires a political solution,” Ushakov stated, underscoring their unified diplomatic stance.
Putin reiterated Moscow’s readiness to step in as a neutral party to help resolve the conflict, if needed.
The two presidents also reached a consensus to instruct their relevant institutions to maintain communication and enhance coordination over the upcoming days.
Their dialogue also touched on the recent G7 summit, where both leaders reportedly observed internal friction among attendees.
According to Ushakov, Putin and Xi viewed the event as a disappointing episode for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
In addition, the conversation included a review of the current state of Russia-China relations, during which both presidents decided to organize comprehensive face-to-face discussions in China scheduled for September 2.
