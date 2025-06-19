58 Years On, Jordan Reaffirms Commitment To Two-State Solution And UN Resolution 242

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, June 19 (Petra) – For 58 years, United Nations Security Council Resolution 242, adopted in the aftermath of the 1967 war, has remained a cornerstone of Jordanian, Arab, and international efforts to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.Despite its wide endorsement, Israel has continued to reject the resolution, which calls for the withdrawal of Israeli forces from the occupied Palestinian territories.Jordanian politicians and experts reaffirmed that the two-state solution continues to form the basis of Jordan's diplomatic stance, led by His Majesty King Abdullah II, as a matter of national interest and regional stability.Former Minister of Justice and legal expert Ibrahim Amoush stated that Jordan has consistently demanded the implementation of Resolution 242 and the recognition of a Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital. He pointed to Israel's refusal to comply and its continued violations, including land confiscation and home demolitions, disregarding international legitimacy resolutions.Amoush emphasized that His Majesty King Abdullah II has served as a global advocate for peace over the past 25 years, consistently urging international support for a just resolution to the Palestinian issue.He added that true stability in the Middle East cannot be achieved without addressing the root causes of the conflict and enforcing international legitimacy, emphasizing that all the devastation, destruction, displacement, killing, and instability witnessed in the region are due to Israel's failure to respect international legitimacy resolutions.Former Ambassador Jumaa Abbadi called for urgent international action to resolve regional crises, particularly the Palestinian cause, which remains at the heart of Jordan's foreign policy. He underscored Jordan's role in advocating peace through moral, legal, and humanitarian principles.Abbadi warned that Israel's continued aggression in Gaza and across Palestinian territories, its disregard for peace efforts, and the spillover of violence into neighboring countries all undermine regional security.He explained that the region now needs to "catch its breath and move toward economic and social development that provides a life of security and dignity for all its people."Professor Mohammad Qattatsheh of the University of Jordan reiterated that the two-state solution is fundamental to Jordanian diplomacy, saying that it is an international decision, recognized by the United States, which oversaw the Oslo Accords.He urged the international community to hold Israel accountable for its actions and to amplify the suffering of Palestinians who continue to face violence, starvation, and displacement.He concluded that lasting stability in the region hinges on the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital.