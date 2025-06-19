Foreign Journalists Explore Azerbaijan's Expanding Diaspora Strategy (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)A delegation of foreign journalists visited the State Committee on Work with Diaspora of the Republic of Azerbaijan and met with Deputy Chairman Elshad Aliyev for a detailed discussion on the country's evolving diaspora policies, Trend reports, citing the committee.

The group included Stefano Vaccara, United States correspondent for Italy's Italpress news agency; Jordanian-American journalist Jordan Dakamseh, President of Jordan Report Media and Entertainment; and Vusala Abbasova, a representative of the United States bureau of Report Information Agency.

Deputy Chairman Aliyev briefed the guests on Azerbaijan's diaspora policy, which he said is guided by President Ilham Aliyev's leadership. He spoke about the global spread of Azerbaijani communities, the impact of contemporary migration patterns, and the committee's long-term initiatives. He noted that Azerbaijan currently maintains robust ties with its compatriots in 70 countries. To support more coordinated diaspora engagement, Coordination Councils have been established, and 30 Azerbaijani Houses have been opened across 20 countries. He also emphasized the importance of promoting accurate information about Azerbaijan in the international media and countering disinformation and expressed strong appreciation for the professional contributions of foreign journalists in this effort.

The visiting journalists expressed appreciation for the warm hospitality and organization of their visit, noting its significant impact on their understanding of Azerbaijan and the region. Sharing their observations, they acknowledged Azerbaijan's strong institutional efforts toward diaspora development, saying such commitment is rarely seen in other countries. They also stressed their intention to help strengthen friendly relations between their home countries and Azerbaijan and committed to continuing their efforts in delivering objective news coverage.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on topics including cooperation between the committee and foreign media, the role of the Azerbaijani diaspora in the information front during wartime and postwar periods, and the broader issue of maintaining impartiality in international journalism. Several questions from the journalists were addressed in detail.

The visit of the United States-based journalists was organized with the support of the State Committee. In recent years, more than 1,000 foreign historians, political analysts, journalists, and legal experts have visited the liberated territories under the committee's coordination. These visits have provided firsthand insight into the destruction caused by the Armenian occupation and the ongoing reconstruction efforts in Karabakh. Hundreds of related articles have since been published in international outlets.