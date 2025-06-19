Wireless Charging Market To Reach USD 107.91 Billion By 2032, Growing At A CAGR Of 21.72% To Forecast 2025-2032

Wireless Charging Market

Wireless Charging size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 21.72 % from 2025 to 2032, reaching nearly USD 107.91 Billion by 2032.

- Navneet KaurWILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Wireless Charging Market was valued at USD 22.39 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 107.91 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 21.72% during the forecast period. The shift toward wireless charging is driven by demand for cable-free charging solutions, particularly in electric vehicles (EVs), smartphones, and wearables. Government initiatives supporting EV infrastructure and technology developments in wireless charging technology are key growth drivers for the wireless charging market growth.Wireless Charging Market OverviewWireless charging is a process that recharge batteries without a wired connection, which are becoming more common for consumer products like cell phones and wearables electronics products. They promise to enable waterproof electronics and surge charging convenience. Wireless charging is becoming a gradually predominant feature of consumer electronics products like smartphones, wireless earbuds, and wearables and becoming popular service in public spaces across the globe. The demand for wireless charging is expected to gain popularity because of consumer's value the increased convenience. Mobile phones wireless charging stations have been installed on tabletops and in lounges by influential key players as Starbucks, McDonald's and Marriott. A significant number of auto-makers, luxury car makers are bringing wireless charging for mobile phones to their newest vehicle lineups.Consumer awareness and demand for wireless charging is also increasing. Recently, smartphones have gained the facility to be charged wirelessly by basically placing them on a charging pad, and some standards have been developed to permit interoperability between devices from different manufacturers. Wireless power is gaining popularity in modern electronics. Automotive devices like remote keyless entry keyfobs, fleet management systems, and asset tracking are applications where a charger paired with a wireless receiver is expected to enhance the system by moving to a wire-free implementation of power delivery.To know the most attractive segments, click here for a free sample of the report:Key Market DynamicsMany industries like automotive, healthcare, and home appliances are exploring wireless charging technology potential. The electric vehicle manufacturers are looking at wireless charging as a resolution for making the charging process extra seamless and removing the requirement for plug-in charging stations. Wireless charging permits for charging of small battery-powered appliances like those operated in many IoT devices. The wireless approach is expected to aid avoid the requirement for a separate wireless charging unit for small devices if the device contains and NFC communication interface. Additionally, wireless chargers are becoming increasingly affordable and accessible, with more budget-friendly options. Major companies like Apple, Samsung, and Xiaomi are investing heavily in wireless charging technology, which is expected to drive demand for wireless charging stations.Qi is currently the most widely adopted standard for wireless technology.The Qi specification, developed and supported by the wireless power consortium (WPC), includes a combination of inductive charging and magnetic resonance technologies. It is currently the most widely adopted standard for wireless technology and is used in smartphones, chargers integrated into vehicles, and chargers available in public places like hotels, restaurants, and airports. The Qi standard is rapidly becoming the most widely adopted wireless charging standard. It is an open, collaborative standards development group, which is representing hundreds of member companies with global smartphone market leaders, that collaborate for compatibility of wireless charging devices. g a device certified as Qi-compliant offers a number of benefits to the manufacturer.Electrical Vehicle Wireless Charging is expected to transform Automotive Battery technologyThe transportation systems have been an integral part of various civilization. EVs are required to be equipped with batteries or other high power energy storage units in order to operate successfully. There are two types of wireless charging for electric vehicles: fixed and dynamic. Electric vehicles must be parked in a specific location to use the stationary wireless charging. In dynamic mode, EVs get electric power from the power rail without making contact. Wireless charging systems have an advantage over plug-in charging systems in terms of dependability, simplicity, and adaptability. Wireless charging is a new approach that tackles battery technology's fundamental problems, such as low driving range and extended recharging time.Wireless Charging Market Outlook and Opportunities:The future outlook for wireless charging is promising with new innovations and improvements on the horizon. As charging speeds rise and innovative technologies like long-range wireless charging are expected to develop. Scientists and engineers are working to carry other forms of advanced wireless charging to the masses like magnetic resonance and true charging at a distance. An integration of wireless charging in laptops, wearable devices, and home appliances are expected to increase its convenience and appeal. The wireless charging market is expected to set to expand rapidly during the forecast period with the growing demand for seamless, efficient technology.Wireless Charging Market Segment AnalysisAn inductive charging coils are expected to demonstrate the potential for seamless, on-the-go chargingWireless charging is also called as inductive charging. Traditional charger's usages conductors in wires to transfer electricity to the vehicle. Wireless charging is mostly used in smartphones, tablets and smartwatches, which are powered using inductive charging where the device is actually placed onto the wireless charger surface. Public access to inductive charging is progressively available in airports, universities and restaurants that drive the demand for wireless charging stations. The inductive technology segment held the dominant market share in 2024. The position attributed to the acceptance of technology along with standardization specially with the Qi wireless charging standard. The Qi standardization streamlines device compatibility and inspires manufacturers to integrate inductive technology into their wireless charging product offerings. Additionally, the inductive technology offers the affluence of naturally positioning devices onto charging pads, removing the requirement for complicated cable connections, which is expected to boost the demand for inductive charging.Regional AnalysisAsia Pacific is projected to be leading region in the Wireless Charging Market. The Asia-Pacific region is one of the largest regional consumers for consumer electronics products because of the presence of high population growth and urbanization.The rapid expansion of the end-user industries like automotive, consumer electronics, industrial, healthcare, defence and others in the developing economies as China, India, South Korea, Taiwan, and other developing countries are expected to boost the demand for wireless charging. An increase in adoption of electrical vehicle is expected to be hold the dominant position in global wireless charging market. India has more than 45 lakh electrical vehicles registration and government has launched initiative to encourage electrical vehicle production and adoption. The country is actively working towards increasing numbers of charging stations.To know the most attractive segments, click here for a free sample of the report:Competitive Landscapewireless charging has been increasingly gaining traction in the market. Infineon is offering a portfolio of efficient, high-quality wireless charging products and system solutions to serve the key requirements of the market standards like inductive (Qi (WPC)) and resonant (AirFuel). ENRX is developing wireless charging solutions like dynamic charging capabilities through their electric roadway concept that permits vehicles to charge during motion, dipping range anxiety and enlightening fleet efficiency. Some of the prominent key players are focusing on the innovation's activities and resources on the technology development and expanding partnership with other key players.Recent DevelopmentsIn 2025, Powermat Technologies, Ltd has signed a patent license agreement with Panasonic Automotive Systems Co., Ltd, which grants PAS access to extensive patent portfolio of Powermat Technologies.In 2025, Bus manufacturer ENC and InductEV have announced a partnership to increase the accessibility of battery-electric buses equipped with high-power wireless charging systems across the United States and Canada.In 2024, WiTricity and ICON EV have introduced ICON Low-Speed Vehicles (LSVs) featuring an industry-first option for wireless charging.Related Reports:South Korea Wireless Charging Market:Asia Pacific Wireless Charging Market:Europe Wireless Charging Market:SummaryThe Global Wireless Charging Market was USD 22.39 billion in 2024 is expected to grow with a CAGR of 21.72% to reach at USD 107.91 billion by 2032. The demand growth for wireless charging is driven by adoption of convenience, automation, and electrification solutions across consumer electronics, automotive, and industrial sectors.The sustainability imperative is a significant growth driver in the electric vehicle market, particularly in developing countries, where public transportation plays a crucial role in connecting diverse economic hubs. The emphasis on sustainable practices in transportation aligns with broader efforts to address climate change and urban pollution is expected to drive the growth and innovation within the electrical vehicle sector. It represents a pivotal component of sustainable urban mobility, offering a cleaner, more energy-efficient alternative to traditional motorized vehicles. The increase in demand for electrical is a direct response to the requirement for wireless charging options.Asia Pacific region held the dominant position with a share of more than 45% in 2024 as a result of adoption of wireless charging across developing regions like India, China and Japan. The region has a high presence of population, Electrical vehicle adoption and smartphone penetration that are expected to drive the demand for wireless charging.Leading suppliers of Wireless Chargings include Energizer Holdings (US), Integrated Device Technology (US), Murata Manufacturing (Japan), Qualcomm Incorporated (US), Powermat Technologies (Israel), Texas Instruments (US), Witricity Corporation (US), Samsung Electronics (South Korea), Sony Corporation (Japan), TDK Corporation (Japan), Energous Corporation (US), Ossia Inc. (US), ZenS B.V (Netherlands) and Apple (California).About Stellar Market Research:Stellar Market Research is a multifaceted market research and consulting company with professionals from several industries. Some of the industries we cover include medical devices, pharmaceutical manufacturers, science and engineering, electronic components, industrial equipment, technology and communication, cars and automobiles, chemical products and substances, general merchandise, beverages, personal care, and automated systems. To mention a few, we provide market-verified industry estimations, technical trend analysis, crucial market research, strategic advice, competition analysis, production and demand analysis, and client impact studies.Contact Stellar Market Research:S.no.8, h.no. 4-8 Pl.7/4, Kothrud,Pinnac Memories Fl. No. 3, Kothrud, Pune,Pune, Maharashtra, 411029...

