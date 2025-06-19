403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
U.S. Jobless Claims Drop Slightly
(MENAFN) The tally of Americans applying for initial unemployment benefits dipped by 5,000 last week, reaching a total of 245,000, based on figures shared by the Labor Department on Wednesday.
This total was marginally beneath economic expectations of 246,000 and represented a reduction from the prior week's adjusted figure of 250,000.
The four-week rolling average, used to smooth out weekly fluctuations, climbed to 245,500 — a rise of 4,750 from the previous week’s revised count of 240,750.
"This is the highest level for this average since August 19, 2023, when it was 246,000," stated the Labor Department, highlighting the recent uptick.
In the broader employment landscape, the U.S. labor market gained 139,000 new positions in May, surpassing the anticipated figure of 126,000.
Meanwhile, the national jobless rate remained steady at 4.2 percent in May, unchanged from April, aligning with predictions.
This total was marginally beneath economic expectations of 246,000 and represented a reduction from the prior week's adjusted figure of 250,000.
The four-week rolling average, used to smooth out weekly fluctuations, climbed to 245,500 — a rise of 4,750 from the previous week’s revised count of 240,750.
"This is the highest level for this average since August 19, 2023, when it was 246,000," stated the Labor Department, highlighting the recent uptick.
In the broader employment landscape, the U.S. labor market gained 139,000 new positions in May, surpassing the anticipated figure of 126,000.
Meanwhile, the national jobless rate remained steady at 4.2 percent in May, unchanged from April, aligning with predictions.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Stabull Finance Launches Long-Term Liquidity Mining Program, Activates Cross-Chain Swaps & Expands Ecosystem Support
- Dremes To Give Away A Lamborghini In Wild New Crypto Game Campaign
- Zebec Network Acquires Science Card, Expanding Mission-Driven Finance For Universities
- Xfunded Reports Over $1.2M In Payouts And 18,000 Challenges Sold In First Year Of Operation
- Visby Management Reiterates Superior Offer To LCL Resources
- Peymo Debuts All-In-One World's First AI Powered Digital Banking Platform
- FBS Leads The Way With The Best Trading Conditions 2025 Award
CommentsNo comment