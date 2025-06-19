Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Bhumjaithai Pulls Out of Thai Coalition Government

2025-06-19 05:29:15
(MENAFN) Thailand's political landscape was jolted on Wednesday after the Bhumjaithai Party, the second-most influential force in the governing coalition, revealed its decision to pull out of the administration led by Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra.

The move comes in the wake of public outrage ignited by a leaked phone conversation between Prime Minister Paetongtarn and Cambodian Senate President Samdech Techo Hun Sen. The call surfaced amid heightened friction along the Thai-Cambodian border.

In an official announcement, Bhumjaithai disclosed that its executive committee had held a meeting and reached a unanimous decision to sever ties with the current government. The party confirmed that all of its cabinet members have submitted their resignations, effective Thursday.

"Bhumjaithai has called on Prime Minister Paetongtarn to take responsibility for making the country lose its dignity, honor, and respect for the people and the armed forces," the statement read.

The party further emphasized its ongoing commitment to align with the Thai public, back the nation's military, and fully support all authorities defending Thailand’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, and national interests through all available avenues.

The departure comes against a backdrop of rising hostilities at the border, where recent clashes between Thai and Cambodian troops in a contested area led to a brief exchange of gunfire and the fatal shooting of a Cambodian soldier.

