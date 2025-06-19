403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Bhumjaithai Pulls Out of Thai Coalition Government
(MENAFN) Thailand's political landscape was jolted on Wednesday after the Bhumjaithai Party, the second-most influential force in the governing coalition, revealed its decision to pull out of the administration led by Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra.
The move comes in the wake of public outrage ignited by a leaked phone conversation between Prime Minister Paetongtarn and Cambodian Senate President Samdech Techo Hun Sen. The call surfaced amid heightened friction along the Thai-Cambodian border.
In an official announcement, Bhumjaithai disclosed that its executive committee had held a meeting and reached a unanimous decision to sever ties with the current government. The party confirmed that all of its cabinet members have submitted their resignations, effective Thursday.
"Bhumjaithai has called on Prime Minister Paetongtarn to take responsibility for making the country lose its dignity, honor, and respect for the people and the armed forces," the statement read.
The party further emphasized its ongoing commitment to align with the Thai public, back the nation's military, and fully support all authorities defending Thailand’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, and national interests through all available avenues.
The departure comes against a backdrop of rising hostilities at the border, where recent clashes between Thai and Cambodian troops in a contested area led to a brief exchange of gunfire and the fatal shooting of a Cambodian soldier.
The move comes in the wake of public outrage ignited by a leaked phone conversation between Prime Minister Paetongtarn and Cambodian Senate President Samdech Techo Hun Sen. The call surfaced amid heightened friction along the Thai-Cambodian border.
In an official announcement, Bhumjaithai disclosed that its executive committee had held a meeting and reached a unanimous decision to sever ties with the current government. The party confirmed that all of its cabinet members have submitted their resignations, effective Thursday.
"Bhumjaithai has called on Prime Minister Paetongtarn to take responsibility for making the country lose its dignity, honor, and respect for the people and the armed forces," the statement read.
The party further emphasized its ongoing commitment to align with the Thai public, back the nation's military, and fully support all authorities defending Thailand’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, and national interests through all available avenues.
The departure comes against a backdrop of rising hostilities at the border, where recent clashes between Thai and Cambodian troops in a contested area led to a brief exchange of gunfire and the fatal shooting of a Cambodian soldier.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Stabull Finance Launches Long-Term Liquidity Mining Program, Activates Cross-Chain Swaps & Expands Ecosystem Support
- Dremes To Give Away A Lamborghini In Wild New Crypto Game Campaign
- Zebec Network Acquires Science Card, Expanding Mission-Driven Finance For Universities
- Xfunded Reports Over $1.2M In Payouts And 18,000 Challenges Sold In First Year Of Operation
- Visby Management Reiterates Superior Offer To LCL Resources
- Peymo Debuts All-In-One World's First AI Powered Digital Banking Platform
- FBS Leads The Way With The Best Trading Conditions 2025 Award
CommentsNo comment