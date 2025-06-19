403
India, Croatia Forge Stronger Strategic Ties
(MENAFN) Croatia and India took a major step toward strengthening their bilateral relationship by signing four significant agreements on Wednesday, Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic announced during a press conference with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The newly signed deals focus on joint efforts in agriculture, cultural exchange, scientific collaboration, and academic cooperation—particularly a partnership between the University of Zagreb and Indian institutions to promote Indology studies, Plenkovic confirmed.
Highlighting the economic relationship, Plenkovic noted that last year’s trade volume between the two nations reached approximately $250 million. "It is the basis" for further expanding commercial ties, he stated, emphasizing the potential for future growth.
During his visit, Prime Minister Modi expressed a strong commitment to deepening the India-Croatia partnership.
"We will establish a plan that will focus not only on training and exchange, but also on the entire defense industry," Modi said. He also noted that both countries agreed to broaden cooperation across several high-impact sectors, including pharmaceuticals, agriculture, information technology, renewable energy, and semiconductors.
