Al-Balqa Applied University Leads Jordan's Public Institutions In Global Sustainability Rankings

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Salt, June 19 (Petra) -- Al-Balqa Applied University has secured the top position among Jordan's public universities in the 2025 Times Higher Education (THE) Impact Rankings, a global benchmark that evaluates higher education institutions based on their contributions to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).The university ranked second nationally across all Jordanian universities and was placed in the 301–400 band globally, marking a significant rise in its international standing. The results were announced during the Global Sustainable Development Congress, held in Istanbul from June 16 to 19.This year, a record 2,318 universities from around the world participated in the rankings, up from 1,963 the previous year. Al-Balqa Applied University was recognized for its broad engagement in sustainable development, having submitted evaluations for eight SDGs.Notably, the university ranked 20th globally in SDG 4 (Quality Education) and 69th in SDG 8 (Decent Work and Economic Growth), sharing the latter position with the University of Jordan. These results highlight the institution's growing commitment to education quality and its role in promoting economic resilience and employment.University President Ahmad Fakhri Al-Ajlouni described the achievement as a reflection of the university's strategic direction and the strength of Jordan's higher education sector. He noted that this recognition stems from a collective effort by faculty, administrative staff, and students, all of whom have prioritized sustainability, innovation, and social responsibility."This progress is the result of a clear roadmap focused on sustainability across all areas of university performance," Al-Ajlouni said. "It underscores our commitment to building impactful partnerships, engaging with the community, and aligning our academic and research goals with global development challenges."He emphasized the university's continued efforts to enhance its academic reputation through data-driven performance evaluations and strategic planning. These efforts, he added, aim not only to raise Al-Balqa's global profile but also to improve outcomes for students and support national development priorities.Al-Ajlouni also credited student-led initiatives and institutional reforms that placed sustainability and education quality at the forefront of the university's mission. "Al-Balqa Applied University is proud to serve as a national model of excellence and sustainability, a source of inspiration for our students and the broader Jordanian society," he said.The university's progress aligns with the national strategy to improve educational outcomes and strengthen their connection to sustainable development objectives. According to Al-Ajlouni, this achievement stands as evidence of the effectiveness of Jordan's education policy and its alignment with international standards.Looking ahead, the university plans to expand its participation across all 17 SDGs, deepen its research impact, and broaden community engagement efforts that are integral to advancing Jordan's Vision 2030 and cementing Al-Balqa's role as a globally engaged institution with national significance.