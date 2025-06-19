403
Malaysia PM: Israeli Occupation Strikes Blatant Violation Of Int'l Law
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUALA LUMPUR, June 19 (KUNA) -- Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim commented on Thursday on the ongoing and unjustified Israeli occupation strikes against Iranian territory, calling them a blatant violation of international law.
The Prime Minister stated that this undermines opportunities for dialogue even when negotiations are in critical stages.
Ibrahim was giving a speech at the 38th Asia-pacific roundtable held in Kuala Lumpur.
More than 300 intellectuals from 20 countries were taking part in the roundtable, concluding today.
Such actions, going without legal accountability are a direct threat to international stability, stated Ibrahim.
He called on urged parties with power to speak clearly and act decisively to prevent further escalation in the region.
The Malaysian Prime Minister also expressed his deep worry in regards to the augmenting crisis in Gaza Strip, saying that continuous attacks on a besieged nation is causing a massive humanitarian crisis and major losses in human lives.
He stated that this requires immediate international intervention to implement a ceasefire and allow for the unimpeded delivery of aid. (end)
