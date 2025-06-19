Araghchi Affirms Iran's Right To Self-Defense, Says It Committed To Diplomacy

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi stated on Thursday, June 19, that Tehran's recent responses to Israel fall strictly within the framework of legitimate self-defense. He reaffirmed that the Islamic Republic has never sought war or the development of nuclear weapons.

In a message posted on X, Araghchi emphasized that even in the face of the most severe aggressions, Iran has only responded to Israel and not to those supporting it. His statement appeared to distance Tehran from broader regional escalation.

Despite the ongoing attacks, Araghchi insisted that Iran remains committed to diplomacy. He wrote,“As always, we continue to be serious and forward-looking in our vision.” His remarks come amid rising military exchanges between Iran and Israel.

The Iranian foreign minister also accused Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of deliberately trying to expand the scope of war and derail diplomatic efforts. He warned that the international community should be concerned about Israel's growing attempts to draw others into the conflict.

Araghchi reiterated that Iran has never pursued nuclear weapons, stating that while Tehran will never initiate conflict, it will act“with pride and courage” in self-defense. His comments aim to counter global skepticism about Iran's nuclear intentions.

Reports have emerged suggesting a possible meeting between Araghchi and the U.S. President Donald Trump. According to The New York Times, a senior Iranian official confirmed that ceasefire talks are on Tehran's agenda, although Trump appears focused primarily on Iran's nuclear program.

However, Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has firmly rejected negotiations with the United States. On Wednesday, he warned that any U.S. military strike would be met with“irreparable consequences,” signaling a hardline stance from Tehran's highest authority.

