Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


China’s naval drill triggers concern in Tokyo

2025-06-19 04:57:32
(MENAFN) A recent Chinese naval exercise near Japanese waters has caused alarm in Tokyo, prompting Japan to formally protest to Beijing and take the unusual step of releasing detailed information about the Chinese military's movements.

Over the past several weeks, China’s two aircraft carriers—the Shandong and the Liaoning—have carried out simultaneous military drills in the Pacific Ocean, a move described as unprecedented. During these operations, Chinese fighter jets completed hundreds of take-offs and landings from the carriers. Some jets flew close to Japanese reconnaissance aircraft, causing Japan to express “serious concerns” to Chinese authorities.

Beijing defended its actions, stating that they were in accordance with international law, and responded by accusing Japan of performing “dangerous moves.”

In a significant move on Tuesday, Japan’s Ministry of Defense published a map charting the movements of the Chinese aircraft carriers from May 25 onward. It is rare for Japan to publicly reveal such data about foreign military operations.

The map revealed that both Chinese carriers navigated close to Japanese territory and, at times, passed through Japan’s exclusive economic zone (EEZ). This zone, while not part of a nation’s territorial waters, grants special rights over the exploration and use of marine resources. Still, international law allows freedom of navigation through EEZs.

The Japanese report also indicated that the Liaoning crossed past the “second island chain,” a strategic line in US foreign policy linking Japan to Guam. According to Japanese media, this marks the first time a Chinese aircraft carrier has ventured beyond this boundary.

