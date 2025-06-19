Qatar Participates In 'Vision Golfe' Forum

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Minister of State for Foreign Trade Affairs at the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, H E Dr. Ahmad bin Mohammed Al-Sayed, participated in the 'Vision Golfe' forum held in Paris from 17 to 18 June 2025. The forum brought together ministers, senior officials, decision-makers and industry experts from the Gulf Cooperation Council states and the French Republic.

The State of Qatar's participation reflects growing bilateral relations with France, and underscores the importance of constructive economic dialogue on regional and global issues of shared interest.

In his remarks at the forum, the Minister of State stated that the forum represents a vital platform for reinforcing Gulf–French relations and expanding economic and trade cooperation, particularly in the areas of infrastructure, supply chains, global trade, and sustainable development.

The Minister of State stressed that the State of Qatar stands as a key strategic partner within the framework of GCC–France cooperation, retaining strong bilateral ties with France focused on advancing mutual development and prosperity.

He pointed to the notable growth in economic relations, stating that trade exchange between Qatar and France reached approximately QR11bn over the past five years, with 574 French companies currently operating from Qatar- further bolstering the economic partnership.

The Minister highlighted key indicators of Qatar's economic performance, reflecting rising global investor confidence. He reaffirmed Qatar's continued efforts to implement national strategies with a focus on furthering economic diversification and public-private partnerships.

The Minister of State invited French companies to explore the wide range of investment opportunities available in Qatar, especially at national free zones, Qatar Financial Center (QFC), Qatar Science and Technology Park (QSTP) and other platforms that offer attractive incentives and competitive advantages. He also reiterated Qatar's commitment to developing investment infrastructure and fostering high-impact, sustainable partnerships that benefit both nations.

Dr. Ahmad bin Mohammed Al-Sayed concluded his speech by affirming the pivotal role played by the State of Qatar in enhancing the security and stability of the region through active diplomacy, regional and international partnerships, and ongoing efforts in supporting priority issues.

On the sidelines of the forum, the Minister held bilateral meetings with French officials, including H E Laurent Saint-Martin, Minister Delegate for Foreign Trade and French Nationals Abroad. Discussions focused on enhancing economic and trade cooperation.

The forum featured high-level sessions on strategic themes aligned with future development priorities, including AI, technology and innovation, water and waste management, energy in the Gulf, transport connectivity, global partnerships, and tech-driven healthcare systems.