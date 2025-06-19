403
Japanese Bomb Survivors Decry Israeli Strikes on Iran
(MENAFN) The Japanese group of nuclear bombing survivors that received the Nobel Peace Prize has denounced Israel’s recent assaults on Iran’s nuclear infrastructure, according to a news agency on Wednesday.
In an official statement, Nihon Hidankyo expressed their deep outrage and unease over the ongoing violence, declaring, "We cannot help but feel strong indignation and anxiety" regarding the situation.
The organization urged an immediate halt to the hostilities, calling for peace to prevail.
The survivors’ association strongly asserted that "attacks on nuclear facilities should never be tolerated," stressing the urgent necessity for a ceasefire.
They referred to their identity as hibakusha—survivors of atomic bombings—and underscored their moral responsibility to speak out against any threats involving nuclear-related warfare.
They also reiterated their opposition to nuclear arms, describing such weapons as irrational tools of widespread annihilation.
They emphasized that “the world must not repeat the tragedies of Hiroshima and Nagasaki," and urged humanity to remember the catastrophic outcomes of those historical bombings as a lesson.
Nihon Hidankyo, awarded the 2024 Nobel Peace Prize, is a coalition representing those who lived through the 1945 atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki.
Established in 1956, the group has tirelessly campaigned for the complete elimination of nuclear weapons worldwide.
The devastating events they survived include the dropping of the first atomic bomb by the United States on Hiroshima on August 6, 1945, which claimed an estimated 140,000 lives.
A second bomb hit Nagasaki three days later, killing approximately 70,000 more people.
These bombings prompted Japan’s surrender on August 15, 1945, thereby concluding World War II.
