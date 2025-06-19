403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
India, Canada pledge to renew relations following years of diplomatic quarrels
(MENAFN) India and Canada have agreed to rebuild their diplomatic relationship following years of strained ties, which reached a peak with the expulsion of senior diplomats in 2024. As part of the reset, both countries will appoint new high commissioners to lead their diplomatic missions. In Commonwealth nations, a high commissioner is equivalent to an ambassador.
The diplomatic breakthrough occurred during a meeting between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on the sidelines of the G7 Leaders’ Summit in Kananaskis, Canada. According to a statement from Carney’s office, both leaders emphasized the importance of a relationship grounded in mutual respect, adherence to international law, and respect for national sovereignty.
They agreed to restore normal diplomatic services for citizens and businesses by assigning new high commissioners. The discussion also covered strengthening trade and cooperation in areas such as economic development, energy transition, and supply chain resilience.
Tensions between the two nations worsened after the G20 summit in India in 2023, when Modi expressed concerns to then-Prime Minister Justin Trudeau about the activities of extremist groups in Canada. The situation escalated in late 2024 when Canadian authorities accused Indian diplomats of involvement in targeting Sikh separatist activists, prompting reciprocal diplomatic expulsions.
At the heart of the dispute is the Khalistan movement, which calls for a separate Sikh homeland in India’s Punjab region. Some Canadian Sikhs support the cause, and Canada has witnessed pro-Khalistan demonstrations, including vandalism of Hindu temples and threats against Indian diplomats. India has banned Khalistan-linked groups and considers them a national security threat. New Delhi has also denied Canadian allegations of interfering in its domestic affairs, including election meddling.
The diplomatic breakthrough occurred during a meeting between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on the sidelines of the G7 Leaders’ Summit in Kananaskis, Canada. According to a statement from Carney’s office, both leaders emphasized the importance of a relationship grounded in mutual respect, adherence to international law, and respect for national sovereignty.
They agreed to restore normal diplomatic services for citizens and businesses by assigning new high commissioners. The discussion also covered strengthening trade and cooperation in areas such as economic development, energy transition, and supply chain resilience.
Tensions between the two nations worsened after the G20 summit in India in 2023, when Modi expressed concerns to then-Prime Minister Justin Trudeau about the activities of extremist groups in Canada. The situation escalated in late 2024 when Canadian authorities accused Indian diplomats of involvement in targeting Sikh separatist activists, prompting reciprocal diplomatic expulsions.
At the heart of the dispute is the Khalistan movement, which calls for a separate Sikh homeland in India’s Punjab region. Some Canadian Sikhs support the cause, and Canada has witnessed pro-Khalistan demonstrations, including vandalism of Hindu temples and threats against Indian diplomats. India has banned Khalistan-linked groups and considers them a national security threat. New Delhi has also denied Canadian allegations of interfering in its domestic affairs, including election meddling.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Stabull Finance Launches Long-Term Liquidity Mining Program, Activates Cross-Chain Swaps & Expands Ecosystem Support
- Dremes To Give Away A Lamborghini In Wild New Crypto Game Campaign
- Zebec Network Acquires Science Card, Expanding Mission-Driven Finance For Universities
- Xfunded Reports Over $1.2M In Payouts And 18,000 Challenges Sold In First Year Of Operation
- Visby Management Reiterates Superior Offer To LCL Resources
- Peymo Debuts All-In-One World's First AI Powered Digital Banking Platform
- FBS Leads The Way With The Best Trading Conditions 2025 Award
CommentsNo comment