Deaflympic Karatekas Earn Six Medals In Moldova
The karate athletes of the Azerbaijan Deaflympic Committee have successfully participated in the Chisinau Karate Open Grand Prix” held in Chisinau, Moldova, Azernews reports.
A total of 16 Azerbaijani athletes, including 6 hearing-impaired karatekas, competed in the tournament, which featured 287 athletes from various countries.
The participants competed in different weight categories in the "Senior Deaf" division, and our representatives were awarded one gold, two silver, and three bronze medals.
Specifically, Elnur Gasimzade won gold in the 67 kg weight category, Hikmat Aghayev and Aliakbar Alizade earned silver medals in the 60 kg and 75 kg weight categories, respectively, while Shaig Osmanov (75 kg), Sahib Sahibli, and Elmin Huseynli (both in the 84 kg category) each secured bronze medals.
The Azerbaijan Deaflympic Committee, which was officially established in October 2023, has set its primary objectives to promote the development of physical education and sports among individuals with hearing impairments.
The committee aims to support their rehabilitation process and assist in their integration into a healthy, active society through organized sporting activities. Additionally, it seeks to encourage the broad and extensive growth of various sports that are included in the Deaflympic program throughout the entire country.
Furthermore, the committee places a significant emphasis on the training and preparation of athletes specializing in these sports disciplines, ensuring they are well-equipped to compete at various levels.
Since the year 2025, the Azerbaijan Deaflympic Committee has been recognized as a member of the International Committee of Deaf Sport (ICSD), reflecting its commitment to engaging with the international deaf sports community and adhering to global standards and practices in deaf sports development.
