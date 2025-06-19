DMCC Announces 7% Growth In US Companies Past 12 Months

DMCC, the leading international business district that drives the flow of global trade through Dubai, has announced a 7 per cent rise in US companies joining its international business district in the past 12 months. Now home to over 45 per cent of the estimated 1,500 American companies in the UAE, DMCC has reaffirmed its position as the go-to trade hub in Dubai for US firms seeking to scale into the world's fastest-growing markets.

The strong growth in American businesses reflects the wider trade momentum following US President Donald Trump's landmark visit to the UAE in May, during which a series of strategic deals worth $200 billion were signed across key sectors including AI, energy, defence and aviation. These agreements – signalling a new chapter in UAE-US economic cooperation – have further elevated the commercial opportunity on offer for American enterprises in the region.

Capitalising on this momentum, DMCC concluded its latest Made For Trade Live series across New York City, Brooklyn, and Miami. The trio of high-impact events convened 150 business leaders from across critical sectors – including technology, financial services, commodities and advanced manufacturing – as DMCC accelerates its drive to attract the next wave of American companies and investment to Dubai.

Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, DMCC, said:“President Trump's recent visit to the UAE – part of the first official foreign visit of his second term – marks a new chapter in economic collaboration between the UAE and United States. With bilateral trade reaching $34.4 billion in 2024, there is significant trade and investment momentum as well as appetite among American businesses to set up in Dubai and tap into global markets. We have witnessed this first hand with strong multi-year growth of US companies joining our district, including a rise of 7 per cent in the past 12 months, meaning DMCC continues to be the trade hub of choice for over 45 per cent of the total American business presence in the UAE – a position we will aim to grow and consolidate as we enhance the value proposition across our dedicated ecosystems in commodities, services and advanced technologies.”

DMCC's record as an international business district continues to drive its appeal. With almost 26,000 companies now operating across its district – including over 700 from the US – DMCC contributes 15 per cent of Dubai's annual foreign direct investment inflows and 7 per cent of the Emirate's GDP.

Through initiatives like Made For Trade Live, DMCC continues to position Dubai as a prime destination for business, connecting international firms to a global network of opportunity across the Middle East, Asia, Africa and beyond.