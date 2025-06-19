403
Israel exhausts its air defense missiles
(MENAFN) Israel’s air defense systems are expected to run out of interceptors in less than two weeks unless the U.S. significantly increases supplies or deepens its involvement, according to a report by the Washington Post. Since Israel launched strikes on Iran last Friday to prevent Tehran from developing a nuclear weapon, Iran has retaliated with repeated waves of drones and ballistic missiles.
U.S. forces are reportedly assisting Israel in intercepting many incoming projectiles, and President Donald Trump has suggested the U.S. might join Israel’s bombing campaign, though no final decision has been made. Iran has warned that any U.S. involvement would cause “irreparable” damage.
The cost of defending against these Iranian attacks is extremely high, with Israeli media estimating missile defense expenses could reach $285 million per night. At the current rate of attacks, Israel can sustain its air defenses for only 10 to 12 more days without additional missile supplies or greater U.S. participation, sources told the Post. Israeli officials may have to start rationing air defense missiles as early as later this week.
“They will have to prioritize which threats to intercept,” an anonymous source said, noting that Israel’s defense system is already overwhelmed. While Israel’s multi-layered air defense includes several systems, the Arrow system is crucial for intercepting heavy Iranian ballistic missiles. The widely known Iron Dome is effective against rockets from groups like Hamas but less so against Iran’s larger missiles.
Experts note that Israel’s Arrow and David’s Sling interceptor stocks were likely depleted earlier this year during conflicts with the Houthis and Iran-backed forces. These interceptors are costly and take a long time to manufacture.
Former Pentagon adviser Dan Caldwell warned on social media that Israel and the U.S. will soon need to ration interceptors if they haven’t begun doing so already.
Since Tuesday, Trump has demanded Iran’s “unconditional surrender,” claimed U.S. control over Iranian airspace, and suggested that targeting Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei would be “easy.” Meanwhile, Tehran has vowed not to surrender and warned of retaliation against any attacks.
