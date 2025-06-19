UAE President Calls Iranian President, Affirms Commitment To De-Escalate Conflict

[Editor's Note: Follow the KT live blog for live updates on the Israel-Iran conflict .]

President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan expressed UAE's solidarity with Iran and its people in light of the recent Israeli military strikes targeting Iran.

Sheikh Mohamed emphasised the UAE's commitment to supporting de-escalation efforts and reducing the regional conflict.

The remarks came during a phone call with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, in which both leaders discussed the serious implications of the escalating conflict on regional peace and security.

Sheikh Mohamed stressed that the UAE is actively engaged in diplomatic consultations with key stakeholders to help calm the situation and avoid further instability. He reaffirmed the UAE's support for any steps that contribute to restoring calm and promoting dialogue.

The call underscores the UAE's broader regional approach of prioritising diplomacy and peaceful resolution of conflicts amid growing concerns over a widening confrontation in the Middle East.