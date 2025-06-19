UAE President Calls Iranian President, Affirms Commitment To De-Escalate Conflict
[Editor's Note: Follow the KT live blog for live updates on the Israel-Iran conflict .]
President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan expressed UAE's solidarity with Iran and its people in light of the recent Israeli military strikes targeting Iran.Recommended For You
Sheikh Mohamed emphasised the UAE's commitment to supporting de-escalation efforts and reducing the regional conflict.
The remarks came during a phone call with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, in which both leaders discussed the serious implications of the escalating conflict on regional peace and security.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Sheikh Mohamed stressed that the UAE is actively engaged in diplomatic consultations with key stakeholders to help calm the situation and avoid further instability. He reaffirmed the UAE's support for any steps that contribute to restoring calm and promoting dialogue.
The call underscores the UAE's broader regional approach of prioritising diplomacy and peaceful resolution of conflicts amid growing concerns over a widening confrontation in the Middle East.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Stabull Finance Launches Long-Term Liquidity Mining Program, Activates Cross-Chain Swaps & Expands Ecosystem Support
- Dremes To Give Away A Lamborghini In Wild New Crypto Game Campaign
- Zebec Network Acquires Science Card, Expanding Mission-Driven Finance For Universities
- Xfunded Reports Over $1.2M In Payouts And 18,000 Challenges Sold In First Year Of Operation
- Visby Management Reiterates Superior Offer To LCL Resources
- Peymo Debuts All-In-One World's First AI Powered Digital Banking Platform
- FBS Leads The Way With The Best Trading Conditions 2025 Award
CommentsNo comment