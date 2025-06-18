Disastrous Humanitarian Conditions Of Palestinians A Stain On Humanity's Conscience, Says Qatar

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Geneva: The State of Qatar has reaffirmed that the ongoing humanitarian catastrophe faced by the Palestinian people, especially in Gaza, due to Israeli aggression, acts of genocide, racist policies, blockade, starvation, forced displacement of civilians, and the deliberate targeting of aid distribution points designated by Israel (the occupying power), represents a stain on the conscience of humanity.



This statement was delivered by the State of Qatar's Permanent Representative in Geneva HE Dr. Hind Abdulrahman Al Muftah, during the 2025 Humanitarian Affairs Segment of the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) general debate.



Her Excellency urged the international community to step beyond mere condemnation and take up its responsibility by pressuring Israel to immediately end its aggression, comply with international laws and resolutions, allow adequate and sustained humanitarian aid, and pursue a two-state solution based on the pre-June 4, 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as the capital of an independent, viable Palestinian state.



Her Excellency emphasized that there is a growing disregard for international humanitarian law and an increasing culture of impunity, noting that those responsible for crimes against civilians are rarely held accountable, which contradicts the commitments made by the global community 76 years ago in the Geneva Conventions.



Her Excellency also highlighted the State of Qatar's determination to maintain a leading role in global humanitarian work, highlighting that Qatar has strengthened its strategic partnerships with many humanitarian actors, and that the Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD) has provided more than $1.9 billion in humanitarian and development aid since its establishment in 2002, across various sectors and regions.



Her Excellency noted that education remains a top priority in Qatar's relief and humanitarian efforts. She pointed out that Education Above All Foundation has provided learning opportunities to over 19 million out-of-school children in more than 60 countries.



Her Excellency also praised the work of the Silatech Foundation, which plays a key role in creating sustainable livelihoods for young men and women, particularly in vulnerable communities. She mentioned that in 2022, the Qatar Fund for Development launched the Women in Conflict Zones initiative, which supports women and girls in crisis areas by providing them with the resources they need to drive positive change and participate in peacebuilding efforts.



In conclusion, she showcased Qatar's success in mediation and good offices, explaining that the country has played a decisive role in ending several armed conflicts and achieving peace, all in accordance with the principles of justice and international law.



