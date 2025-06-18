403
Praytell Named AOR For Chicago Fire FC Stadium Project
(MENAFN- PRovoke) CHICAGO - Praytell has been named agency of record for the Chicago Fire Football Club's new stadium project, a $650 million privately financed development set to open in 2028.
The agency's sports division is handling strategic communications and media relations for the high-profile effort, which was announced earlier this month and includes this week's release of stadium renderings. Praytell will lead both corporate and consumer communications throughout the build, aimed at sustaining momentum through the multi-year construction.
The win follows a competitive RFP process that began in March, with work starting in May. The account is led by Sean Flynn, Praytell's senior VP of sports and entertainment and co-lead of the agency's sports practice.
“Our plans to build a privately-financed stadium in downtown Chicago will be transformative for our club and the city,” said Chicago Fire FC CMO Dan Moriarty.“When looking for a communications partner to take us not just to the announcement, but through opening in 2028, we needed a team that had both a local and a national footprint, could anticipate and plan for all announcement scenarios, and knows how to keep press and fans excited until the doors open. We found that in Praytell, under the leadership of Andy Pray, Sean Flynn & their broader team.”
