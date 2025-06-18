Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Putin Offers To Mediate Between Iran, Israel To Defuse Regional Tensions


2025-06-18 03:12:35
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Moscow, June 18 (Petra) – Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday expressed his country's readiness to mediate a dialogue between Tehran and Tel Aviv in an effort to defuse current tensions and pursue a diplomatic resolution to the escalating conflict.
In a statement issued by the Kremlin, Putin offered Russia's assistance in facilitating talks between the parties and advancing efforts toward a nuclear agreement between Iran and the United States that could help halt the ongoing exchange of strikes between Tehran and Tel Aviv.
The statement added that the Russian president has held consultations with several foreign leaders as part of this initiative.

