Hernia Mesh Devices Market To Reach USD 5.31 Billion By 2030 On 4.21% CAGR Asia-Pacific Surge & Biologic Mesh Adoption Drive Growth

"Hernia Mesh Devices Market"Mordor Intelligence has published a new report on the Hernia Mesh Devices Market, offering a comprehensive analysis of trends, growth drivers, and future projections.

Introduction

The hernia mesh devices market is projected to grow from USD 4.29 billion in 2025 to USD 5.31 billion by 2030, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.21% over the forecast period. The hernia mesh devices market is a vital segment of the surgical devices industry, addressing one of the most common global health issues. These occur when an organ or tissue pushes through a weak spot in muscle or surrounding tissue walls, most frequently in the abdominal area. Mesh implants are widely used to reinforce tissue and reduce recurrence risk after surgical repair. According to the Mordor Intelligence report, mesh-based repair procedures are considered the standard of care for various types of hernias, particularly inguinal and ventral hernias, due to their effectiveness in minimizing complications and shortening recovery time.

Key Market Trends

Rising Preference for Minimally Invasive Procedures Surgeons are increasingly adopting laparoscopic and robotic assisted hernia repairs, driven by patient demand for quicker recovery, reduced scarring, and lower infection risks. Robotic assisted surgeries are projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.3% between 2025 and 2030.

Growth in Ventral/Incisional Hernia Repairs While inguinal hernias continue to dominate, ventral and incisional hernia repairs are gaining ground, with this segment expected to grow at 7.2% CAGR during the forecast period.

Increasing Use of Absorbable and Biologic Meshes There is a shift from traditional non absorbable synthetic meshes toward absorbable materials such as P4HB and biologic meshes, which are perceived to reduce long term complications and enhance patient safety. Fully absorbable mesh materials are projected to grow at 9.1% CAGR.

Expansion of Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs) With an emphasis on cost effective and convenient care, ASCs are becoming key settings for hernia procedures. This end user segment is anticipated to grow at 8.3% CAGR through 2030.

Asia-Pacific Emerging as Fastest Growing Region The Asia-Pacific region is witnessing rapid growth, driven by increasing surgical volumes, improved healthcare access, and rising obesity rates. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

Mordor Intelligence breaks down the hernia mesh devices market into several key segments:

By Hernia Type

Inguinal Hernia: This category held approximately 72% of the market share in 2024, remaining the most prevalent type of hernia repair.

Incisional/Ventral Hernia: Although smaller in revenue, this segment is expanding fastest, projected at a 7.2% CAGR through 2030, driven by increasing abdominal surgeries and recurrence cases.

By Mesh Type

Synthetic Mesh: The dominant material in use, capturing around 85.1% of revenue in 2024 due to its strength, availability, and lower cost.

Biologic Mesh: Made from human or animal tissue, this segment is growing fastest at an estimated 8.5% CAGR through 2030, thanks to its advantages in contaminated or complex wound cases.

Bio-synthetic / Hybrid Mesh: Combines synthetic and biologic elements for improved handling and infection resistance.

By Mesh Material

Non‐absorbable (e.g., polypropylene, ePTFE, polyester) Holds about 78.4% of the market in 2024, valued for long-term structural support.

Partially‐absorbable (e.g., mesh composed of polypropylene plus PGA/PLA) Balances durability with degradation over time.

Fully‐absorbable (e.g., P4HB, PGA) Fastest growing sub-segment at a projected 9.1% CAGR, offering temporary support with reduced long-term complications.

By Surgical Technique

Open Repair: The traditional approach, comprising about 57.8% of revenue in 2024, due to its widespread familiarity and ease of execution.

Laparoscopic Repair: Widely established, leverages smaller incisions and faster recovery.

Robotic‐Assisted Repair: The fastest growing surgical method, with a forecasted 10.3% CAGR through 2030, offering enhanced precision and reduced hospital stays.

By End‐User

Hospitals: The largest single customer segment, representing 48.6% of revenue in 2024 thanks to handling most complex procedures.

Ambulatory Surgical Centres: Showing strong uptake, projected CAGR of 8.3%, due to cost efficiencies and growing outpatient hernia repair trends.

Other End‐Users: Includes university clinics, specialty hernia centres, and small-scale surgical facilities.

By Geography

North America: Led the global market in 2024 with a 41.3% share, supported by high procedure volumes and reimbursement structures.

Europe: Holds a significant portion, driven by robust healthcare systems and demand for minimally invasive surgeries.

Asia‐Pacific: The fastest growing region, expected to expand at a 6.9% CAGR due to rising surgical access and infrastructure investment.

Key Players

Here are the major players in the hernia mesh devices market, as reported by Mordor Intelligence:

Medtronic Plc A global leader in medical technology, Medtronic offers a wide portfolio of hernia mesh products and devices. The company focuses on expanding its market reach through innovation and strategic partnerships.

W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc. Known for its development of high-performance medical textiles, Gore brings advanced mesh designs such as barrier coatings to the hernia repair field, emphasizing surgeon ease of use and patient safety.

Ethicon Inc. (Johnson & Johnson) A prominent subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson, Ethicon specializes in both synthetic and biologic hernia meshes. It leverages its global reach and regulatory expertise to drive product adoption.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD) BD offers hernia mesh products alongside complementary surgical tools and fixation systems. Its strategy combines product breadth with a strong distribution network.

B. Braun SE A diversified healthcare company, B. Braun provides hernia repair meshes and related surgical instruments. The firm emphasizes clinical evidence and safety in its mesh offerings

Conclusion

Between 2025 and 2030, the hernia mesh devices market is expected to grow from USD 4.29 billion to USD 5.31 billion, a solid 4.21% CAGR. This growth reflects steady adoption of mesh-based repairs, especially in inguinal surgeries, alongside notable gains in ventral hernia procedures. The shift toward minimally invasive and robotic techniques supports diversification in surgical approaches. Biologic and absorbable materials are transforming procurement and clinical decision making, offering safer and more cost-effective options.

Geographically, while North America remains the largest regional market, Asia‐Pacific offers broadband expansion opportunities given rising healthcare access and procedural adoption. For manufacturers and healthcare systems, success will depend on balancing innovation such as advanced biomaterials and robotic techniques with careful navigation of regulatory, cost, and litigation landscapes.

Ultimately, the hernia mesh market is delivering meaningful enhancements to patient outcomes and procedural efficiency. Stakeholders who execute smart segment positioning especially in absorbable materials, robotic methods, and emerging regions are likely to capitalize on these long-term trends.

