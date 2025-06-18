Bolts And Their Types: A Detailed Blog For Beginners & Professionals

MENAFN - Market Press Release) June 18, 2025 12:48 am - Ananka Group is the Best Bolt Manufacturer in India. In many different industries, bolt is an essential component of the supply and transportation networks. It is used to link or connect objects and is simple to assemble and disassemble.

Ananka Group is the Best Bolt Manufacturer in India. In many different industries, bolt is an essential component of the supply and transportation networks. It is used to link or connect objects together and is simple to assemble and disassemble. High-tensile bolts are important because of their high tensile strength and resistance to compression fitting in the building of steel structures.

1. Hex Bolts

Hex bolts are named for their hexagonal heads and are one of the most commonly used types of bolts. They come in various grades and materials, making them versatile for different applications.

Uses: Hex bolts are widely used in construction, machinery, and automotive industries. They are ideal for joining wood, metal, and other materials.

Characteristics: They are available in both coarse and fine thread varieties and can be used with a corresponding hex nut or tapped hole.

2. U-Bolts

U-bolts are shaped like the letter "U" with threads on both ends.

Uses: Commonly used to secure pipes, conduit, or other round objects to a surface. They are also used in automotive applications to attach exhaust systems.

Characteristics: They provide a strong and stable attachment for cylindrical objects.

3. Flange Bolts

Flange bolts have a built-in washer (flange) under the head that distributes the load and provides a larger bearing surface.

Uses: Frequently used in the automotive industry for securing frames, engines, and transmission systems. They are also used in plumbing and construction.

Characteristics: The flange reduces the need for a separate washer, simplifying installation.

4. Carriage Bolts

Carriage bolts feature a round, domed head and a square neck that prevents the bolt from turning when the nut is tightened.

Uses: Commonly used in wood-to-wood or wood-to-metal applications such as furniture assembly, fencing, and deck building.

Characteristics: The square neck grips into the material to prevent the bolt from spinning during installation.

5. Lag Bolts

Lag bolts, also known as lag screws, are large, heavy-duty bolts with a hex head.

Uses: Ideal for heavy-duty applications such as securing large timbers, wood construction, and outdoor projects like decking.

Characteristics: They have sharp, coarse threads that provide a strong grip in wood.

6. Eye Bolts

Eye bolts have a looped head that can accommodate ropes, cables, or chains.

Uses: Often used for lifting, rigging, and anchoring applications. They are also used in light fixtures, electrical wiring, and marine hardware.

Characteristics: Available in various materials, including stainless steel for corrosion resistance in marine environments.

7. Anchor Bolts

Anchor bolts are designed to attach structures or machinery to concrete.

Uses: Widely used in construction for securing buildings, bridges, and heavy machinery to concrete foundations.

Characteristics: They come in different types, such as L-shaped, J-shaped, and wedge anchors, each suited for specific applications.

