Bolts And Their Types: A Detailed Blog For Beginners & Professionals
1. Hex Bolts
Hex bolts are named for their hexagonal heads and are one of the most commonly used types of bolts. They come in various grades and materials, making them versatile for different applications.
Uses: Hex bolts are widely used in construction, machinery, and automotive industries. They are ideal for joining wood, metal, and other materials.
Characteristics: They are available in both coarse and fine thread varieties and can be used with a corresponding hex nut or tapped hole.
2. U-Bolts
U-bolts are shaped like the letter "U" with threads on both ends.
Uses: Commonly used to secure pipes, conduit, or other round objects to a surface. They are also used in automotive applications to attach exhaust systems.
Characteristics: They provide a strong and stable attachment for cylindrical objects.
3. Flange Bolts
Flange bolts have a built-in washer (flange) under the head that distributes the load and provides a larger bearing surface.
Uses: Frequently used in the automotive industry for securing frames, engines, and transmission systems. They are also used in plumbing and construction.
Characteristics: The flange reduces the need for a separate washer, simplifying installation.
4. Carriage Bolts
Carriage bolts feature a round, domed head and a square neck that prevents the bolt from turning when the nut is tightened.
Uses: Commonly used in wood-to-wood or wood-to-metal applications such as furniture assembly, fencing, and deck building.
Characteristics: The square neck grips into the material to prevent the bolt from spinning during installation.
5. Lag Bolts
Lag bolts, also known as lag screws, are large, heavy-duty bolts with a hex head.
Uses: Ideal for heavy-duty applications such as securing large timbers, wood construction, and outdoor projects like decking.
Characteristics: They have sharp, coarse threads that provide a strong grip in wood.
6. Eye Bolts
Eye bolts have a looped head that can accommodate ropes, cables, or chains.
Uses: Often used for lifting, rigging, and anchoring applications. They are also used in light fixtures, electrical wiring, and marine hardware.
Characteristics: Available in various materials, including stainless steel for corrosion resistance in marine environments.
7. Anchor Bolts
Anchor bolts are designed to attach structures or machinery to concrete.
Uses: Widely used in construction for securing buildings, bridges, and heavy machinery to concrete foundations.
Characteristics: They come in different types, such as L-shaped, J-shaped, and wedge anchors, each suited for specific applications.
