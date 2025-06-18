403
Kuwait Welcomes UNGA Resolution On Strengthening GCC-UN Partnership
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, June 18 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Ministry of Foreign Affairs welcomed on Wednesday the UN General Assembly June 16 adoption of a resolution of the UN-GCC cooperation which was submitted by Kuwait, rotating president of the six-member GCC.
The Ministry said in a statement that the resolution, the first of its kind, was adopted by the UN member states which embodies the historic level of cooperation with the UN, in accordance with the provisions of Article 52 of the United Nations Charter.
This resolution aims to boost cooperation between the secretariats of both organizations, including holding annual high-level strategic meetings, mediation diplomacy and crisis management, statement added.
Kuwait expressed its pride in presenting this historic resolution on behalf of its fellow GCC member states, affirming its steadfast commitment to supporting efforts to strengthen international partnerships, reflecting its unwavering dedication to playing a constructive role in enhancing regional and international security and stability.
The historic level of cooperation between the UN and the Gulf Cooperation Council is embodied in the provisions of Article 52 of the United Nations Charter, which emphasizes the importance of strengthening partnerships with regional organizations to support the pillars of international peace and security. (end)
