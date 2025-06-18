403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kuwait Info Min. Stresses Importance Of Disseminating Accurate, Reliable News
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, June 18 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Minister of Information, Culture and Minister of State for Youth Affairs Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi stressed the importance of disseminating accurate and reliable information to the public, amid rapid developments in the region.
In a statement to KUNA during his visit to the agency's headquarters on Wednesday, Minister Al-Mutairi stressed the importance of concerted efforts between official media outlets and working with professionalism and objectivity.
He praised the sincere national efforts of KUNA staff, noting the need to adhere to professional journalistic standards and ensure they remain abreast of local and international developments.
He expressed his full support for everything that facilitates the agency's national role and his commitment to strengthening cooperation between state institutions, particularly in the media sector.
During the visit, Minister Al-Mutairi met with KUNA's Acting Director General Mohammad Al-Mannai and several department heads, and he was briefed on the agency's media emergency plan to monitor the latest news and rapid developments in the region and the world. (end)
mdm
In a statement to KUNA during his visit to the agency's headquarters on Wednesday, Minister Al-Mutairi stressed the importance of concerted efforts between official media outlets and working with professionalism and objectivity.
He praised the sincere national efforts of KUNA staff, noting the need to adhere to professional journalistic standards and ensure they remain abreast of local and international developments.
He expressed his full support for everything that facilitates the agency's national role and his commitment to strengthening cooperation between state institutions, particularly in the media sector.
During the visit, Minister Al-Mutairi met with KUNA's Acting Director General Mohammad Al-Mannai and several department heads, and he was briefed on the agency's media emergency plan to monitor the latest news and rapid developments in the region and the world. (end)
mdm
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Stabull Finance Launches Long-Term Liquidity Mining Program, Activates Cross-Chain Swaps & Expands Ecosystem Support
- Dremes To Give Away A Lamborghini In Wild New Crypto Game Campaign
- Zebec Network Acquires Science Card, Expanding Mission-Driven Finance For Universities
- Xfunded Reports Over $1.2M In Payouts And 18,000 Challenges Sold In First Year Of Operation
- Visby Management Reiterates Superior Offer To LCL Resources
- Peymo Debuts All-In-One World's First AI Powered Digital Banking Platform
- FBS Leads The Way With The Best Trading Conditions 2025 Award
CommentsNo comment