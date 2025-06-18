Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait Info Min. Stresses Importance Of Disseminating Accurate, Reliable News


2025-06-18
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, June 18 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Minister of Information, Culture and Minister of State for Youth Affairs Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi stressed the importance of disseminating accurate and reliable information to the public, amid rapid developments in the region.
In a statement to KUNA during his visit to the agency's headquarters on Wednesday, Minister Al-Mutairi stressed the importance of concerted efforts between official media outlets and working with professionalism and objectivity.
He praised the sincere national efforts of KUNA staff, noting the need to adhere to professional journalistic standards and ensure they remain abreast of local and international developments.
He expressed his full support for everything that facilitates the agency's national role and his commitment to strengthening cooperation between state institutions, particularly in the media sector.
During the visit, Minister Al-Mutairi met with KUNA's Acting Director General Mohammad Al-Mannai and several department heads, and he was briefed on the agency's media emergency plan to monitor the latest news and rapid developments in the region and the world. (end)
