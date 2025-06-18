Abu Dhabi Launches AI-Powered Platform To Transform Construction Process

Abu Dhabi has launched a comprehensive new AI-powered platform, Binaa, aimed at radically streamlining the construction and permitting process across the emirate, as authorities prepare for a new wave of population-driven development. The platform developed by the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT), brings together all key stakeholders - project owners, consultants, contractors, and engineers - onto one smart digital ecosystem.

Speaking to Khaleej Times on the sidelines of the Abu Dhabi Infrastructure Summit after launching Binaa, Maryam AlMheiri, Acting Section Head of Business Systems Development at DMT, described the new platform as“a complete system that helps a large part of society to understand and manage the construction journey in Abu Dhabi. Whether you're building a residential villa or a commercial tower, this platform offers a 360-degree view of your project, from documentation requirements to consultant performance."

Transparency and faster licencing

Among its standout features is a 360-view dashboard that visualises every stage of a construction project, increasing transparency and ensuring smoother communication between entities. Another key component is the Firm Directory, a smart tool that enables project owners to compare and select consultants or contractors based on performance ratings, speed of permit approvals, and overall efficiency.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

“It allows you to make informed decisions about who to hire based on data, not guesswork,” she explained. The platform also includes a virtual assistant, integrated training modules, and access to UAE construction laws - all intended to make the development process more navigable for newcomers and professionals alike.“Previously, licencing a residential villa might have taken months. Now, it can be completed in just 10 days. We've cut 40% of the system's touch points and made many steps automatic,” she added.

Smart inspection and virtual reality tools

While Binaa is primarily focused on the construction and permitting journey, it is part of a wider vision to bring advanced digital tools, including AI and virtual reality, into infrastructure development. One of these tools is the Smart Inspection feature, which uses Building Information Modelling (BIM) to overlay digital plans onto the physical site in real-time.“It allows consultants and owners to identify clashes or delays early on, making the inspection and oversight process far more efficient,” AlMheiri explained. This immersive approach not only speeds up approvals but also reduces human error, offering a glimpse into how Abu Dhabi may build smarter and faster in the years to come.

A bold long-term vision

Looking ahead, AlMheiri said she believes the emirate is on track to lead the region in digital infrastructure transformation.“With the municipality's forward-thinking initiatives, I believe Abu Dhabi will be number one in the region within the next 10 years,” she said.“Phase two of Binaa will be more advanced and complex, but we are working to make it just as efficient.” The platform is now live and accessible via the TAMM portal, using UAE Pass credentials. Once logged in, users can access all relevant project data, from licencing status to consultant interactions - ushering in a new era of smart, transparent urban development in the capital.