Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Red Pine Exploration Inc.

Red Pine Exploration Inc.


2025-06-18 10:09:24
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:02 AM EST - Red Pine Exploration Inc. : Announced further results from the ongoing drilling program at the Wawa Gold Project, Ontario. Near surface drilling completed since May 2025 was conducted as part of the Company's assessment of the open pit potential. Highlights of the Open-Pit Evaluation Drilling: 45.38 grams per tonne (g/t) gold (Au) over 3.13 metres (m) core length, including 141.00 g/t Au over 0.88 m in hole SD-25-559. Red Pine Exploration Inc. shares V are trading up $0.01 at $0.12.

MENAFN18062025000212011056ID1109691238

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search