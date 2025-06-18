Fabletics Announces Executive Leadership Promotions To Fuel Next Phase Of Growth

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Meera Bhatia Named President and Chief Operating OfficerCarly Gomez Becomes Chief Marketing Officer

















EL SEGUNDO, Calif., June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fabletics (the“Company”), the world's largest digitally native activewear brand, today announced the expansion of Meera Bhatia's role from Chief Operating Officer (COO) to Fabletics President and COO, and the promotion of Carly Gomez to Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). As Fabletics enters its next phase of growth, both leaders will continue to play critical roles in propelling the brand forward, enhancing customer engagement, and driving operational excellence.

“Meera and Carly have been exceptional leaders for our team during a pivotal point in our growth trajectory,” said Adam Goldenberg, Co-Founder and CEO of Fabletics.“This is a big year for Fabletics, as we are on track exceed $1 billion in revenue while continuing to expand our retail fleet beyond our current 100+ stores. We're introducing new store formats and pursuing plans for international expansion – all while continuing to deliver the innovative partnerships and best-in-class product we are known for. We are thrilled to have Meera and Carly expand their roles and position us for continued success.”

Since joining Fabletics in February 2020, Meera Bhatia has been instrumental in driving the brand's transformational growth. As COO of Fabletics, she has led initiatives across e-commerce, production, operations, and technology, while also spearheading the brand's successful expansion into new channels. Her appointment to President and COO expands her responsibilities to now include product creation, retail, wholesale, and international operations, aligning both brand and operations under one leader.

Starting as Senior Vice President of Brand Marketing at Fabletics in April 2024, Carly Gomez has now assumed the role of Chief Marketing Officer, leading all brand, digital innovation and customer engagement initiatives. Carly has been influential in leveraging customer insights to inform marketing and engagement decisions, empowering Fabletics to deliver customers an intuitively personalized experience and ensuring the brand remains a leader at the intersection of fitness, lifestyle and culture.

“I am honored to assume the roles of President and COO at Fabletics during a time of immense growth and international expansion,” commented Meera Bhatia.“Fabletics is a driving force in an evolving activewear industry, leading from design, product, technology and community. I look forward to helping lead the brand to new heights in my new role.”

“I joined Fabletics last year because I believe it is at the cutting edge of customer engagement, and is truly reinventing the activewear space,” added Carly Gomez.“Stepping into the CMO role, I am excited to unlock new ways of elevating our brand and delivering an impactful customer experience that propels Fabletics forward in this next chapter.”

About Fabletics

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in El Segundo, CA, Fabletics is the largest digitally native activewear brand in the world. By fusing style-centric designs with high-performance technology, Fabletics is creating the world's most fashionable, high-performance active lifestyle products at an accessible price. Driven by its innovative VIP membership program serving over 3 million active customers and powered by analysis from its Fashion OS tech platform enabling deep customer understanding, Fabletics has evolved activewear beyond the gym into every walk of life, guided by its foundational belief that everyone and every body deserves to look and feel their best. See and shop Fabletics' collections in the U.S., Canada, Europe and in person at the brand's state-of-the-art retail stores in over 100 locations.

Media Contact:

ICR for Fabletics

...

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at