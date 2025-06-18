Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
India Evacuates 90 Kashmiri Students From Iran Via Armenia, To Land In Delhi Tonight

2025-06-18 09:01:00
(MENAFN- Live Mint) As many as 90 Kashmiri students were evacuated from Iran via Armenia on Wednesday as part of an evacuation operation facilitated by the Indian government.

The students, stuck in the war-torn country, are being evacuated to India via Armenia.

A video of Yerevan Airport shows the Kashmiri students boarding a commercial flight to India.

Watch the video here:

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates)

