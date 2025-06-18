Elispot And Fluorospot Assay Market Set To Reach USD 528.30 Million By 2032, Driven By Immuno-Oncology Research And Diagnostic Innovation SNS Insider

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SNS Insider Unveils Strategic Insights into the U.S. ELISpot and Fluorospot Assay Market's Rapid Growth-Valued at USD 79.68 Million in 2023-While the U.S. Commands Over 40% of the Global Share Amid Diagnostic Advancements in Immunology. Austin, June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ELISpot and Fluorospot Assay Market Size & Growth Analysis: According to SNS Insider, the global ELISpot and Fluorospot Assay Market was valued at USD 290.92 million in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 528.30 million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 6.85% during the forecast period of 2024–2032. The U.S. market alone was valued at USD 79.68 million in 2023, forecasted to climb to USD 138.33 million by 2032, with a CAGR of 6.32%.

Becton, Dickinson, and Company (BD ELISPOT Assay System, BD FluoroSpot Assay Kit)

U-CyTech biosciences (Human IFN-γ ELISPOT Kit, Monkey IL-4 FluoroSpot Kit)

Cellular Technologies Limited (CTL) (ImmunoSpot Human IFN-γ ELISPOT Kit, ImmunoSpot Human IL-2/IL-4 FluoroSpot Kit)

Mabtech AB (Human IFN-γ ELISpotPRO Kit, Human IL-2/IL-4 FluoroSpot Kit)

Abcam (Human IFN-γ ELISPOT Kit, Human IL-17A/IL-22 FluoroSpot Kit)

Oxford Immunotec (T-SPOT.TB Test, T-SPOT.COVID Test)

Bio-Techne Corporation (Human IFN-γ ELISpot Kit, Human IL-10/IL-12 FluoroSpot Kit)

Autoimmun Diagnostika GmbH (AID) (AID iSpot ELISPOT Plate Reader, AID iSpot Spectrum FluoroSpot Reader)

Lophius Biosciences GmbH (T-Track ELISPOT Kit, T-Track CMV FluoroSpot Kit)

Bio-Connect B.V. (Human TNF-α ELISPOT Kit, Human IL-5/IL-13 FluoroSpot Kit)

Thermo Fisher Scientific (Mabtech Human IFN-γ ELISpot Kit, Mabtech Human IL-2/IL-4 FluoroSpot Kit)

PerkinElmer Inc. (ATPlite Luminescence Assay System, LANCE Ultra TR-FRET Assay)

R&D Systems (Human IFN-γ ELISPOT Kit, Human IL-17/IL-22 FluoroSpot Kit)

Enzo Life Sciences (Human IFN-γ ELISPOT Kit, Human IL-4/IL-5 FluoroSpot Kit)

MilliporeSigma (Merck KGaA) (ELISpot Plate Reader System, FluoroSpot Multi-Analyte Assay Kit)

ImmunoDiagnostics Limited (Human IFN-γ ELISPOT Kit, Human IL-21/IL-22 FluoroSpot Kit)

ALPCO (Human IFN-γ ELISPOT Kit, Human IL-10/IL-12 FluoroSpot Kit)

RayBiotech Life, Inc. (Human IFN-γ ELISPOT Kit, Human IL-6/IL-8 FluoroSpot Kit)

Cell Sciences (Human IFN-γ ELISPOT Kit, Human IL-2/IL-5 FluoroSpot Kit) ZellBio GmbH (Human IFN-γ ELISPOT Kit, Human IL-4/IL-10 FluoroSpot Kit) ELISpot and Fluorospot Assay Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 290.92 million Market Size by 2032 USD 528.30 million CAGR (2024–2032) 6.85% U.S. Market 2023 USD 79.68 million U.S. Forecast by 2032 USD 138.33 million Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024–2032 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Poland, Turkey, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Segment Analysis

By Product

The assay kits segment captured the highest market share of 48.56% in 2023. This is due to the extensive use of assay kits in research and diagnostic applications. The need for high-sensitivity detection in immunological studies also contributes to the growth of this segment.

The segment of analyzers will be growing at the highest rate. The high demand for automated and high-throughput analyzers in research and laboratory settings is driving the growth of this segment. These analyzers improve accuracy and efficiency, leading to increasing demand in the market.

By Application

The diagnostic applications market held 65.41% of the market share in 2023. The growing incidence of infectious diseases, autoimmune diseases, and cancer has driven the demand for ELISpot and Fluorospot assays in clinical diagnostics. These assays provide accurate and early detection, leading to their popularity in diagnostic laboratories and healthcare facilities.

The research applications segment is expected to witness the most rapid growth. The growing emphasis on immunological research, vaccine discovery, and T-cell monitoring in cancer and infectious disease research is propelling the growth of this segment. Growing funding and advances in technology are also driving its rapid growth.

By End Use

The hospitals and clinical laboratories segment accounted for the largest share of 47.25% in 2023. The rising need for sophisticated diagnostic equipment in healthcare facilities, as well as the rising number of hospital-based research studies, has supported the application of ELISpot and Fluorospot assays in hospitals and clinical labs.

The biopharmaceutical and research institutes segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate. The growing investment in drug discovery and immunological research by academic institutions and pharmaceutical companies is fueling the demand for these assays in research settings.

ELISpot and Fluorospot Assay Market Segmentation

By Product



Assay Kits

Analyzers Ancillary Products

By Application



Research Applications Diagnostics Applications

By End Use



Hospital and Clinical Labs

Academic and Research Institutes Biopharmaceutical Company

Regional Insights

North America dominated the worldwide market in 2023 with a share of 36.25%, driven by its well-developed healthcare infrastructure, robust research culture, and high prevalence of adoption of next-generation diagnostic technologies. The United States is particularly prominent because of high government and private investment in immunology and infectious disease research.

The Asia-Pacific market is expected to have the highest growth rate until 2032. The major drivers include the growth of healthcare infrastructure, higher R&D spending, and an increasing prevalence of infectious diseases.

Recent Developments



February 2025: BD announced the separation of its Biosciences and Diagnostic Solutions business to enhance strategic focus and growth, potentially impacting its immunoassay product offerings, including ELISpot and Fluorospot assays.

April 2024: U-CyTech Biosciences was recognized as a leading company in the ELISpot and Fluorospot assay market, significantly contributing to immunological research and clinical diagnostics. February 2024: Cellular Technology Limited (CTL) was identified as a major player in the ELISpot and Fluorospot assay market, with substantial contributions to assay development and distribution.

Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting



The United States accounted for approximately 40% of the global market share in 2023, driven by extensive research funding and strong healthcare infrastructure.

The total number of ELISpot and Fluorospot assay kits and analyzers deployed worldwide is expected to increase by 70% between 2024 and 2032.

The spending on immunology-based diagnostics, including ELISpot and Fluorospot assays, increased by 9.5% in 2023, reflecting the growing focus on early disease detection. The use of ELISpot and Fluorospot assays in immuno-oncology research is expected to grow by 85% by 2032, driven by increasing interest in personalized medicine and T-cell monitoring.

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

5.1 Incidence and Prevalence of Immune-related Diseases (2023)

5.2 Research and Clinical Adoption Trends, by Region (2023)

5.3 Assay Kit and Analyzer Volume, by Region (2020-2032)

5.4 Assay Kit and Analyzer Volume, by Region (2020-2032)

6. Competitive Landscape

7. ELISpot and Fluorospot Assay Market by Product

8. ELISpot and Fluorospot Assay Market by Application

9. ELISpot and Fluorospot Assay Market by End Use

10. Regional Analysis

11. Company Profiles

12. Use Cases and Best Practices

13. Conclusion

