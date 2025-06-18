Network Forensics Market Anticipated To Surpass US$3.850 Billion By 2030 At A CAGR Of 13.94%

The network forensics market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 13.94% from US$2.005 billion in 2025 to US$3.850 billion by 2030.

- Knowledge Sourcing IntelligenceNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the network forensics market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 13.94% between 2025 and 2030 to reach US$3.850 billion by 2030.The demand for network forensics solutions is on the rise as cyber attacks become more frequent and sophisticated.This growth is driven by the increasing need for advanced security measures to protect sensitive data and networks from cyber threats.Network forensics is the process of collecting and analyzing network traffic data to identify and respond to security incidents. With the rise of cyber attacks, organizations are realizing the importance of having a robust network forensics strategy in place. This has led to the adoption of network forensics solutions across various industries such as banking, healthcare, government, and IT and telecom.One of the key factors driving the growth of the network forensics market is the increasing number of data breaches and cyber attacks. As per the Identity Theft Resource Center, there were 1,473 data breaches in the U.S. alone in 2019, exposing over 164 million sensitive records. This has resulted in a growing awareness among organizations about the need for network forensics solutions to prevent and mitigate such attacks.Moreover, the rise of cloud computing and the Internet of Things (IoT) has also contributed to the growth of the network forensics market. With more devices and data being connected to the internet, the potential for cyber attacks has increased, making network forensics a crucial aspect of cybersecurity . As a result, the demand for network forensics solutions is expected to continue to grow in the coming years.In conclusion, the network forensics market is witnessing significant growth due to the increasing number of cyber attacks and the need for advanced security measures. With the rise of cloud computing and IoT, the demand for network forensics solutions is expected to grow even further. As a part of the report, the major players operating in the network forensics market that have been covered are IBM, Cisco Systems, Inc., FireEye, Inc., Broadcom, Netscout, VIAVI Solutions, Inc., LogRhythm, Inc., NIKSUN Inc., among others.The market analytics report segments the network forensics market as follows:BY COMPONENT.Hardware.Solution.ServicesDEPLOYMENT MODEL.On-premise.CloudBY ENTERPRISE SIZE.Small.Medium.LargeBY APPLICATION.Introduction.Network Security.Data Center Security.Endpoint Security.Application SecurityBY END-USER.BFSI.Retail.Government.Communication and Technology.Others.By Geography.North AmericaoUnited StatesoCanadaoMexico.South AmericaoBraziloArgentinaoOthers.EuropeoUnited KingdomoGermanyoFranceoItalyoSpainoOthers.Middle East and AfricaoSaudi ArabiaoUAEoOthers.Asia Pacific RegionoChinaoJapanoSouth KoreaoIndiaoIndonesiaoThailandoTaiwanoOthersCompanies Profiled:.IBM.Cisco Systems, Inc..FireEye, Inc..Broadcom.Netscout.VIAVI Solutions, Inc..LogRhythm, Inc..NIKSUN Inc..Darktrace Limited.ExtraHop Networks Inc. 