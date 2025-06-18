Russian GRU Assets Sentenced To 15 Years In Prison For Blowing Up Ukrainian Soldier In Car In Kharkiv

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The evidence base gathered by the Security Service of Ukraine allowed the court to hand down a guilty verdict against the three agents of Russia's military intelligence (known as the GRU) who blew up a car of a Ukrainian soldier, injuring their target.

This was reported by the SBU press office, Ukrinform saw.

It is noted that the group committed the crime in the summer of 2024, when the explosion gravely injured the Ukrainian defender.

Counterintelligence operatives identified four culprits and detained them as they were plotting another terrorist attack on behalf of the aggressor state.

So far, three terrorists have been sentenced to prison terms, including a Kharkiv software engineer, a former military serviceman, and a local unemployed man recruited by the Russians. A trial is underway regarding the fourth assset.

According to the case file, in order to execute the attack, the group tracked down a parking lot where the soldier parked his car in Kharkiv before planting an improvised explosive device under the vehicle.

As noted, after committing the attack, the attackers produced another IED and tried to hide it in a cache when the SBU detained them, preventing another crime.

Based on the evidence collected by the SBU, the panel of judges found the three suspects guilty of high treason committed under martial law by prior conspiracy, an act of terror committed in conspiracy, illegal handling of explosives, and justification of Russia's armed aggression.

