Russian GRU Assets Sentenced To 15 Years In Prison For Blowing Up Ukrainian Soldier In Car In Kharkiv
This was reported by the SBU press office, Ukrinform saw.
It is noted that the group committed the crime in the summer of 2024, when the explosion gravely injured the Ukrainian defender.
Counterintelligence operatives identified four culprits and detained them as they were plotting another terrorist attack on behalf of the aggressor state.
So far, three terrorists have been sentenced to prison terms, including a Kharkiv software engineer, a former military serviceman, and a local unemployed man recruited by the Russians. A trial is underway regarding the fourth assset.Read also: SBU exposes Russian spy over helping Russia plan attacks on military airfield
According to the case file, in order to execute the attack, the group tracked down a parking lot where the soldier parked his car in Kharkiv before planting an improvised explosive device under the vehicle.
As noted, after committing the attack, the attackers produced another IED and tried to hide it in a cache when the SBU detained them, preventing another crime.
Based on the evidence collected by the SBU, the panel of judges found the three suspects guilty of high treason committed under martial law by prior conspiracy, an act of terror committed in conspiracy, illegal handling of explosives, and justification of Russia's armed aggression.
As Ukrinform reported, law enforcement detained a Kyiv resident, recruited by Russian military intelligence, who was helping the enemy prepare missile strikes targeting the region.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Stabull Finance Launches Long-Term Liquidity Mining Program, Activates Cross-Chain Swaps & Expands Ecosystem Support
- Dremes To Give Away A Lamborghini In Wild New Crypto Game Campaign
- Zebec Network Acquires Science Card, Expanding Mission-Driven Finance For Universities
- Xfunded Reports Over $1.2M In Payouts And 18,000 Challenges Sold In First Year Of Operation
- Visby Management Reiterates Superior Offer To LCL Resources
- Peymo Debuts All-In-One World's First AI Powered Digital Banking Platform
- FBS Leads The Way With The Best Trading Conditions 2025 Award
CommentsNo comment