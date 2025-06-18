TAM Center Officially Opens Its Doors In Mexico: A New Global Hub For Cancer Diagnosis, Regenerative Medicine, And Translational Science

TIJUANA, Mexico, June 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- After a decade of vision, innovation, and relentless work, TAM Center has officially opened its doors, introducing one of the most advanced hospitals and diagnostic laboratories in the world. The TAM center is targeting cancer, reversing chronic disease, and delivering precision care powered by individualized cellular manufacturing, AI, and next-generation omics.

Backed by TAM Global, the newly opened TAM Center is home to CPI Stem Cells , the official stem cell provider of the UFC . The Center houses a multidisciplinary medical powerhouse of 42 medical doctors, 16 PhD scientists, and over 250 staff dedicated to reinventing how medicine is practiced.

"The opening of TAM Center is the culmination of 10 years of hard work and sacrifice," said Ed Clay , Chairman of TAM Global. "But none of it would have been possible without the incredible team who've stood beside us. This isn't just a facility... It's a movement. We're recruiting top scientists from around the world because they believe in our vision: translating science fast and getting real solutions to patients in time to make a difference."

A Hospital Reimagined for the Future of Medicine

Built from the ground up with translational speed in mind, TAM Center features:



30 private inpatient suites

2 state-of-the-art interventional radiology suites

Newly opened surgery and ICU floor

A strategic diagnostics partnership with Roche , using the latest high-throughput clinical lab equipment

4 different next-generation sequencers, including Mexico's first Illumina iSeq 100, bringing advanced genomics in-house

5 cellular Manufacturing Clean Rooms The facility also integrates full-body imaging using MRI and CT, digital pathology, multiomic diagnostics, and custom therapeutics under one roof, accelerating insights from bench to bedside.

Global Scientific Leadership

TAM Global has quietly recruited a world-renowned team of scientists from leading research institutions and biotech companies across the U.S., Europe, and Latin America. These pioneers in genomics, synthetic biology, cell therapy, tumor immunology, and multiomic data integration are now part of TAM's next phase.

TAM Center is not just treating disease. It's designing a new medical system - one that's fast, precise, and deeply personal.

For more information, visit

SOURCE The TAM Center

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED