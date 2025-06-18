Near Surface Infill-Drilling To Assess Open Pit Production Intersects 45.38 G/T Au Over 3.13 M Core Length, Including 141.00 G/T Au Over 0.88 M

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Red Pine Exploration Inc. ( TSXV: RPX, OTCQB: RDEXF ) (“ Red Pine ” or the“ Company ”) is pleased to announce further results from the ongoing drilling program at the Wawa Gold Project, Ontario. Near surface drilling completed since May 2025 was conducted as part of the Company's assessment of the open pit potential. (See PR dated May 8, 2025). Highlights of the Open-Pit Evaluation Drilling

45.38 grams per tonne (g/t) gold (Au) over 3.13 metres (m) core length, including 141.00 g/t Au over 0.88 m in hole SD-25-559

Previous intersections from the same area include:



14.51 g/t Au over 4.81 m, including 90.40 g/t Au over 0.67 m in hole SD-25-552



109.00 g/t gold over 0.86 g/t Au in historical hole U0590L3 from un-sampled historical core

176.00 g/t Au over 0.78 m in hole SD-16-45 that is located on strike from hole SD-25-559; Near-surface intersection of 1.86 g/t Au over 19.09 m including 4.28 g/t Au over 4.88 m in hole SD-25-544 Michael Michaud, President and CEO of Red Pine commented:“We are excited about the recent drilling results that highlight local areas of high-grade gold mineralization within the deposit. These high grades occur within broader zones of near-surface mineralization that will be used to assess the potential for open pit production. These near surface high grade results give us greater confidence in our path forward. “We expect to complete the drill testing of the starter pits in early July after which the Company will begin the update of the 2024 Mineral Resource Estimate (“2024 MRE”), with the objective of concurrently working towards a preliminary economic assessment (“PEA”), anticipated for completion in H1 2026.” Ongoing Drilling Program Red Pine has currently completed approximately 90% of the fully funded 25,000 m program that commenced in November 2024. Prior to May of this year, drilling was completed to test targets down plunge of the Jubilee Shear to the south and to a lesser extent along the north portion of the Jubilee Shear. Drilling since May has been focused on testing the Jubilee Shear in the Jubilee Mine area that also has potential for starter open-pits (Figures 1 and 2). Drilling has also continued in several other areas of the Jubilee Shear including:

3.80 g/t Au over 4.04 m, including 11.20 g/t Au over 1.00 m in the Hornblende Shear located 200 m west of the Jubilee Shear in hole SD-25-548, which is approximately 75 m away from a previous intersection of 11.00 g/t gold over 0.73 m Drilling at depth continues to expand mineralization over 5.00 g/t Au and returned 9.54 g/t Au over 1.03 m in the Jubilee Shear in SD-25-540

Table 1 Drilling results from the 2024-2025 drilling program Hole

(#) From

(m) To

(m) Length

(m)* Gold

(g/t) Zone

(name) SD-25-540 855.85 856.88 1.03 9.54 Jubilee Shear - Main 962.24 963.40 1.16 2.91 Jubilee Shear - Lower SD-25-541 17.64 23.88 6.24 1.27 Jubilee Shear - Main including 22.75 23.88 1.13 4.07 39.52 52.00 12.48 1.18 including 39.52 41.00 1.48 6.05 SD-25-542 45.57 53.93 8.36 1.05 Jubilee Shear - Main Including 51.56 52.77 1.21 4.24 SD-25-543 29.00 47.82 18.82 1.23 Jubilee Shear - Main Including 30.24 31.35 1.11 7.54 SD-25-544 23.45 42.54 19.09 1.86 Jubilee Shear - Main Including 24.05 26.12 2.07 7.39 and 35.54 36.81 1.27 5.52 127.25 129.00 1.75 6.02 Jubilee Shear - Lower SD-25-545 No significant results SD-25-546 15.40 18.87 3.47 1.87 Jubilee Shear - Main Including 18.05 18.87 0.82 4.99 111.96 113.05 1.09 3.07 Jubilee Shear - Lower SD-25-548 15.40 18.87 3.47 1.87 Jubilee Shear - Main Including 18.05 18.87 0.82 4.99 111.96 113.05 1.09 3.07 Jubilee Shear - Lower 201.40 205.44 4.04 3.80 Hornblende Shear Including 201.40 202.40 1.00 11.20 250.00 255.51 5.51 1.06 SD-25-550 81.00 84.00 3.00 3.44 Jubilee Shear - Main Including 83.00 84.00 1.00 9.57 113.00 114.00 1.00 4.42 Jubilee Shear - Lower SD-25-553 13.75 14.83 1.08 2.73 Jubilee Shear - Upper SD-25-555 50.00 51.45 1.45 2.87 Jubilee Shear - Main SD-25-557 No significant results SD-25-558 79.84 80.84 1.00 3.67 Jubilee Shear - Main SD-25-559 118.80 121.93 3.13 45.38 Jubilee Shear - Main Including 118.80 119.68 10.88 141.00 and 119.68 121.25 1.57 11.00 *Intercepts are calculated using a 0.40 g/t Au cut-off and a maximum of 6.0 m of internal dilution with no capping applied and are reported over core lengths. True widths are estimated to vary between 70 to 95% of the reported core length in the Jubilee Shear. In total there are 14 holes. In total this represents 4463.85 m. The reported assay results represent 3,416.11 m of assayed core from the 2025 drilling program from which 1288.71 m comes from the testing at depth of the Jubilee Shear and 2127.4 m comes from the testing of potential starter pits in the Northern Area.

Quality Assurance/Quality Control (“QA/QC”) Measures

Individual drill core samples are labelled and split in half along a pre-marked cutting line using a diamond saw. A consistent half-core sample is then placed in an individual plastic sample bag that is sealed. The remaining half-core samples are kept at the core storage facility of the Company located on the Wawa Gold project. Quarter-core duplicates are taken from certain samples to define the variability of gold distribution. Groups of samples are then placed into durable rice bags sealed with security seals to be transported using a commercial carrier for analysis to Actlabs in Ancaster, Ontario. NQ core assays were obtained by 50-gram fire-assaying-AA finish or by 1-kilogram screen fire assay. The 1-kilogram screen assay method is selected for samples anticipated to contain coarse gold and when the fire-assay-AA finish return results greater or equal to 2.25 g/t Au. The residual coarse reject portions of the samples remain in storage for a minimum 90-day period if further work or verification is needed.

As part of its QA/QC program, Red Pine inserts external gold standards (low- to high-grade) and blanks every 20 samples and routinely insert blanks immediately after samples with visible gold. Quarter core duplicates are routinely inserted to evaluate the natural variability of gold mineralization. Assay certificates are sent to at least three members of the senior management team, and they are directly accessible from the WebLIMS portal of Actlabs. Approximately 5% of the pulps and coarse rejects analyzed at Actlabs are sent to Agat Laboratories in Thunder Bay for umpire testing.

Table 2 – Drill hole location details Hole

(#) UTM E

(m) UTM N

(m) Elevation

(masl) Azimuth

(°) Inclination

(°) Length

(m) Assays

Status Area SD-25-540 668922 5315725 353.3 240.0 70.4 1,002.0 Complete Jubilee Deep SD-25-541 668219 5317008 359.6 295.0 45.2 390.0 Complete Northern area SD-25-542 668258 5317118 364.0 295.1 45.2 399.0 Complete Northern area SD-25-543 668283 5317185 359.3 302.3 45.0 57.0 Complete Northern area SD-25-544 668267 5317163 362.0 302.0 45.0 162.0 Complete Northern area SD-25-545 668562 5315305 370.8 283.2 83.2 1,033.7 Complete Jubilee Deep SD-25-546 668233 5317053 363.9 294.9 49.2 150.0 Complete Northern area SD-25-548 668328 5317385 371.3 290.2 45.2 264.0 Complete Northern area SD-25-550 668365 5317458 375.9 290.0 70.1 135.15 Complete Northern area SD-25-553 668339 5317414 376.4 289.2 70.0 141.0 Complete Northern area SD-25-555 668343 5317443 374.9 290.2 45.0 148.0 Complete Northern area SD-25-557 668344 5317442 375.2 290.0 70.1 162.0 Complete Northern area SD-25-558 668386 5317432 376.9 290.0 80.1 150.0 Complete Northern area SD-25-559 668393 5317435 377.6 6.1 76.9 270.0 Complete Northern area

Qualified Person

Jean-Francois Montreuil, P.Geo. and Vice President, Exploration of Red Pine and the Qualified Person, as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release.

About Red Pine Exploration Inc.

Red Pine Exploration Inc. is a gold exploration company headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The Company's shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol“RPX” and on the OTCQB Markets under the symbol“RDEXF”.

The Wawa Gold Project is in the Michipicoten Greenstone Belt of Ontario, a region that has seen major investment by several producers in the last five years. The Company's land package hosts numerous historic gold mines and is over 7,000 hectares in size. Red Pine is building a strong position as a major mineral exploration and development player in the Michipicoten region.

For more information about the Company, visit

Or contact:

Michael Michaud, President and Chief Executive Officer, at (416) 364-7024 or ...

Or

Manish Grigo, Director of Corporate Development, at (416) 569-3292 or ...

Figure 1 - Core photo of SD-25-559 showing VG. Core is NQ size core with a diameter of 47.6 mm, B is a cross cut of the core.









Figure 2 - Longitudinal view of Jubilee shear showing the Conceptual pit models with the drill results to test the conceptual pits.