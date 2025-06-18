403
Survey indicates Russians naming new top enemy to replace US
(MENAFN) For the first time in 13 years, the United States is no longer viewed as Russia’s primary adversary, according to a new poll by the Levada Center, a research group labeled a "foreign agent" in Russia due to its Western funding.
The survey, released Thursday, shows Germany now ranks as the most hostile country in the eyes of Russians, with 56% of respondents naming it as unfriendly. The UK follows with 49%, and Ukraine comes third with 43%. The U.S. has dropped to fourth place, with only 40% of those polled listing it among Russia’s enemies—a sharp 36% decline from last year.
The shift in sentiment toward the U.S. is partly attributed to the recent return of President Donald Trump, whose administration is perceived as working to resolve the Ukraine conflict diplomatically, according to the Levada Center.
Before the war escalated in February 2022, only 16% of Russians viewed Germany negatively. But under newly appointed Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Berlin has taken a more confrontational stance, increasing military aid to Kiev and openly discussing the delivery of long-range German Taurus missiles capable of hitting targets deep within Russia.
Merz also supports allowing Ukraine to use Western weapons without range restrictions and has backed local production of long-range arms for Kiev. In response, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov accused Germany of direct involvement in the conflict and warned that Berlin is repeating historical mistakes that previously led to national disaster.
The poll also asked Russians which nations they consider allies. Belarus topped the list at 80%, followed by China (64%), Kazakhstan (36%), India (32%), and North Korea (30%)
