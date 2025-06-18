Precisedx Continues Path To Commercial Launch: Secures Additional Funding And Announces New Leadership

Funding now totals over $43 million, strengthened leadership focused on a 2026 commercial launch of the OncoIntelligenceTM-driven, PreciseBreastTM

NEW YORK, June 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PreciseDx, the leading innovator behind PreciseBreast, a novel breast cancer diagnostic that is powered by OncoIntelligence, their proprietary AI-platform, today announced the successful closing of $11 million in funding and two key leadership hires. This latest round of funding was led by Eventide Asset Management ("Eventide"), Merck Global Health Innovation Fund and Philips Ventures and included Labcorp, Quest Diagnostics, GenHenn Capital Venture, along with other existing investors. This funding will help prioritize the company's ongoing clinical data collection, commercial expansion and planning for the 2026 launch of its flagship product, PreciseBreast.

The news also comes as the company announces two critical leadership appointments. Eric Converse, a seasoned leader with imaging diagnostics and AI/ML technologies experience has assumed the role of Chief Executive Officer. Additionally, Ed Sitar, who has over 30 years of financial leadership in diagnostics and market access, has become the Chief Financial Officer.

"This represents a defining moment for PreciseDx and our mission to support physicians and patients in making more informed, biologically driven decisions in the management of breast cancer," said Founder Carlos Cordon-Cardo, MD, PhD, Professor and System Chair of Pathology, Molecular and Cell-Based Medicine at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai. "With PreciseBreast, we are introducing the first-of-its-kind AI-enabled diagnostic tool grounded in the underlying biology of tumor progression, leading in the new era of diagnostic precision. This gets us one step closer to achieving our vision and shifting the paradigm for evaluating risk of tumor recurrence with the ultimate goal of predicting treatment benefit. We are proud to be advancing a technology that empowers both pathologists and oncologists, and most importantly, offers hope to patients and their families facing breast cancer."

PreciseBreast is designed specifically to speed the process of care planning for breast cancer patients. The test provides comprehensive insight into phenotype and grade to accurately predict the risk of recurrence within hours. PreciseBreast uses OncoIntelligence, its proprietary AI-platform, to combine seven morphologic features with four clinical factors to produce a single OncoIntelligence Score between 0 and 100. PreciseBreast has been clinically validated by prominent research institutions and in more than 3,000 breast cancer cases, for its ability to accurately and reliably stratify patients into two cohorts based on risk of disease recurrence at six years.

"This latest round of funding reflects strong investor confidence in PreciseBreast, enabling us to expand access to OncoIntelligence, our AI platform that has the potential to improve outcomes and save lives of patients affected by breast cancer," said Eric Converse, CEO. "With early success in PreciseBreast, OncoIntelligence can begin to provide treatment guidance for many other solid tumor types."

For more information on PreciseBreast and PreciseDx, please visit precisedx .

Contact:

[email protected]

*Both Mount Sinai and Carlos Cordon-Cardo have a financial interest in PreciseDx. Either or both could potentially benefit financially from statements regarding PreciseDx.

SOURCE PreciseDx

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED