Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Proven Growth And Income VCT Plc: Publication Of A Supplementary Prospectus


2025-06-18 06:31:17
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ProVen VCT plc
ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc
Publication of Supplementary Prospectus

18 June 2025

ProVen VCT plc and ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc (the“ Companies ”) announce that they have published a supplementary prospectus (the“ Supplementary Prospectus ") relating to the offers for subscription by the Companies issued on 6 November 2024 to raise up to £40 million by way of an issue of new ordinary shares in the Companies, with each raising up to £15 million (together with an over-allotment facility for each company to raise up to a further £5 million).

The Supplementary Prospectus is a regulatory requirement under the Prospectus Regulation Rules and Section 87G of Financial Services and Market Act 2000 following the publication of the annual report and accounts for the year ended 28 February 2025 by each of the Companies (the " 2025 Accounts ").

Copies of the Supplementary Prospectus and the 2025 Accounts have been submitted to the Financial Conduct Authority and the Supplementary Prospectus will shortly be available for inspection at the National Storage Mechanism, which is located at: #/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

A copy of the Supplementary Prospectus is also available from the following website:

Beringea LLP
Company Secretary
Telephone 020 7845 7820


MENAFN18062025004107003653ID1109689848

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search