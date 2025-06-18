Nob Hill Therapeutics Expands Strategic Advisory Board With Two Distinguished Leaders In Respiratory Drug Development And Pulmonary Medicine

Nob Hill Therapeutics

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., June 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nob Hill Therapeutics (NHT) is pleased to announce the addition of two prominent experts to its Strategic Advisory Board: Dr. Mark Parry-Billings , a seasoned biotech and pharmaceutical executive with extensive experience in respiratory drug development and Dr. Scott L. Shofer , a physician-scientist and critical care specialist affiliated with Duke University Hospital with deep expertise in pulmonary and interstitial lung disease.

These appointments underscore NHT's commitment to advancing its mission of transforming the treatment landscape for serious lung diseases through targeted pulmonary delivery of advanced therapeutics. NHT's proprietary DryNeb dry powder inhaler (DPI) platform is designed to enable the efficient delivery of high doses of medicine directly to the lungs. The DryNeb can work with a broad range of therapeutics and allows a patient to breath normally while using the DPI platform.

Dr. Mark Parry-Billings, PhD is a biotech and pharmaceutical executive with an international track record of more than 30 years in leadership and senior R&D roles. Most recently, he served as Global Head of Drug Development at Chiesi (a global pharmaceutical company with a significant commitment to respiratory medicine). Prior to this, he served as CEO of Topigen Pharmaceuticals (a clinical stage biotech with gene silencing inhaled therapeutics), and has worked for pSivida (a NASDAQ-listed drug delivery company) and Innovata Biomed (a company focused on dry powder inhaler technology). He is Chairman of the Board of Directors at Synairgen. His expertise will be instrumental in shaping NHT's development strategy and navigating the complex path from preclinical innovation to clinical and commercial success.

Dr. Scott L. Shofer, MD, PhD is a critical care physician and pulmonologist with over 20 years of experience, including specialized work in obstructive and interstitial lung disease. He completed his medical degree at Boston University School of Medicine and went on to train at Stanford and Duke University, where he is currently affiliated. Dr. Shofer has led and contributed to numerous clinical trials and published extensively in peer-reviewed journals. His deep clinical insight and commitment to evidence-based care will help guide the company's clinical development and ensure alignment with real-world patient needs.

"We are honored to welcome Dr. Parry-Billings and Dr. Shofer to our Strategic Advisory Board," said Noel Greenberger, CEO of Nob Hill Therapeutics . "Their combined expertise in respiratory drug development and clinical pulmonary medicine adds tremendous strength to our team as we advance our inhaled pipeline."

With these new appointments, Nob Hill Therapeutics continues to build a world-class team of advisors who bring critical insight across drug development, device innovation, and clinical implementation, all essential to achieving its vision of delivering high-impact therapies directly to the lungs.

