Two Congo Virus Cases Confirmed In Karak, Patients Shifted To Peshawar

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) Two cases of Congo virus have been confirmed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Karak district, prompting immediate medical response.

Both young patients have been shifted to Hayatabad Medical Complex (HMC) in Peshawar for specialized treatment.

According to the Karak Health Department, the patients have been isolated at HMC, and their condition is currently reported as stable.

Dr. Qudratullah at HMC confirmed that both individuals are under medical supervision and are receiving proper care.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Health Adviser Ehtesham Ali stated that a health advisory regarding the Congo virus had been issued before Eid.

Ali added that a total of six suspected Congo virus cases have been reported in the province in 2025 so far, out of which three have been confirmed.

Ehtesham Ali further revealed that on June 6, three suspected Congo patients were admitted to HMC. One of them, who was in critical condition and later tested positive, unfortunately passed away. The remaining two patients were not in a serious state.

He added that three other suspected patients were previously admitted to different hospitals but have since made full recoveries and returned home.