Turkmen, Chinese Presidents Discuss Strategic Ties On Sidelines Of Regional Summit
The two leaders reiterated their dedication to enhancing the
strategic alliance between Turkmenistan and China, underscoring
collaboration in energy, commerce, logistics, and cultural
interchange. President Berdimuhamedov underscored Turkmenistan's
preparedness to enhance synergies in sectors including the textile
domain, agrarian practices, and rail infrastructure
connectivity.
Both parties articulated reciprocal endorsement on global arenas, with Turkmenistan reiterating its allegiance to China's international endeavors, while Beijing conveyed its endorsement of Ashgabat's non-aligned posture and its articulated Global Security Strategy within the framework of the United Nations.
The meeting concluded with the announcement of a new agreement on technical and economic cooperation between the governments of Turkmenistan and China.
