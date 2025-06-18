Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Turkmen, Chinese Presidents Discuss Strategic Ties On Sidelines Of Regional Summit

2025-06-18 06:08:34
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, June 18. President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov met with President of China Xi Jinping during a working visit to Kazakhstan on the sidelines of the Central Asia-China Summit, Trend reports.

The two leaders reiterated their dedication to enhancing the strategic alliance between Turkmenistan and China, underscoring collaboration in energy, commerce, logistics, and cultural interchange. President Berdimuhamedov underscored Turkmenistan's preparedness to enhance synergies in sectors including the textile domain, agrarian practices, and rail infrastructure connectivity.

Both parties articulated reciprocal endorsement on global arenas, with Turkmenistan reiterating its allegiance to China's international endeavors, while Beijing conveyed its endorsement of Ashgabat's non-aligned posture and its articulated Global Security Strategy within the framework of the United Nations.

The meeting concluded with the announcement of a new agreement on technical and economic cooperation between the governments of Turkmenistan and China.

