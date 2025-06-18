Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Starlink Internet Set To Launch In Kazakhstan In 3Q2025

Starlink Internet Set To Launch In Kazakhstan In 3Q2025


2025-06-18 06:08:30
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, June 18. Satellite internet service Starlink will become fully available across Kazakhstan starting from the third quarter of 2025, Trend reports.

According to the Minister of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry Zhaslan Madiyev, the company is in the process of concluding its technical configurations, encompassing the establishment of a localized landing station and a designated presence point. Upon finalization, all inhabitants within the jurisdiction of Kazakhstan will gain the capability to leverage Starlink's satellite communication services.

Although the service is projected to incur a higher cost compared to conventional fiber-optic internet solutions, Madiyev underscored that users will maintain the autonomy to select from various alternatives.

Starlink, a venture spearheaded by the U.S. aerospace entity SpaceX, has been amplifying its global satellite internet infrastructure, with multiple Central Asian nations, such as Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan, currently engaged in diverse phases of collaboration or pilot testing throughout the preceding year.

MENAFN18062025000187011040ID1109689646

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search