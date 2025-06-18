403
EU Plans Complete Cut of Russian Gas Imports
(MENAFN) The European Commission has introduced a proposal to eliminate all remaining natural gas deliveries from Russia to the European Union by the conclusion of 2027.
Energy Commissioner Dan Jorgensen revealed the strategy on Tuesday, stating that the EU would prohibit any new gas agreements with Russia beginning in 2026, followed by a “full phaseout” in the following year. This initiative received approval from European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen prior to its announcement.
This highly debated measure, which has faced resistance from Hungary, Austria, and Slovakia, and reportedly also from Italy, is expected to be introduced as a form of trade legislation. According to the media, this would mean it could pass without needing complete agreement from all EU member states.
Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto harshly criticized the proposal, describing it as “absolute insanity,” and warned that it could cause surging prices and threaten national control. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has pledged to oppose the plan.
“Today, we have decided to close the tap on Russian gas,” said Jorgensen in Strasbourg, emphasizing that “the less energy we import from Russia, the more security and independence we will have in Europe.”
Speaking to the press, Jorgensen clarified that the decision was not directly related to the war in Ukraine, but was based on the fact that “Russia has weaponized energy” against the EU. He further stated: “Irrespectively of whether there is a peace or not … this ban will still stand.”
