UAE President Calls for Peace in Call with Iran’s Pezeshkian
(MENAFN) In a phone conversation on Tuesday, President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan of the United Arab Emirates emphasized his country's steadfast commitment to reducing regional friction and advancing peace efforts during a discussion with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.
"The UAE continues its intensive communication and consultations with concerned parties to de-escalate the situation," stated Sheikh Mohamed, reiterating the UAE’s support for initiatives aimed at calming the mounting conflict between Iran and Israel.
During the call, Sheikh Mohamed also extended a message of unity to Iran, underscoring the necessity of containing the hostilities to prevent a broader destabilization of the Middle East.
The diplomatic outreach occurred against the backdrop of escalating violence after Israel carried out a series of high-impact airstrikes targeting Iran’s military and nuclear infrastructure.
These operations resulted in the deaths of several top Iranian commanders and nuclear scientists. Iran responded with a barrage of missile and drone attacks aimed at Israeli territory.
The five-day exchange of firepower has left at least 244 dead in Iran and 24 casualties reported in Israel, significantly raising fears of a wider regional confrontation.
