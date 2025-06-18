Inceptio Technology Joins The Autoware Foundation To Accelerate Autonomous Driving Technologies For Trucks

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Launched in 2018, the Autoware Foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting open-source collaboration that accelerates the development of autonomous driving technology globally.

Founded in 2018, Inceptio's mission is to build a safer, more efficient line-haul logistics by partnering with OEMs and logistics operators to preload its technologies and systems into series production trucks. Inceptio launched the industry's first series production autonomous trucks in late 2021. To date, Inceptio Autonomous Driving System has achieved over 200 million kilometers of commercial operations.

Inceptio's technology portfolio covers L4, L3 and L2+. Leveraging its proprietary full-stack Inceptio Autonomous Driving System - which features long-range perception, high-precision tractor and tailer control, fuel-efficient driving algorithm, as well as HPC specifically designed for truck's operating condition - Inceptio has delivered proven, significant improvement on safety and saving on fuel and labor to the trucking industry. Its data-driven R&D platform continuously refines core modules in real time, enabling rapid deployment and optimization of its autonomous truck technologies across diverse use cases in trucking.

"We are excited to welcome Inceptio Technology to the Autoware Foundation," said Shinpei Kato, Founder and Fellow of the Autoware Foundation. "Inceptio's proven track record in autonomous trucking and deep industry and production expertise will be invaluable as we work together to build the next generation of autonomous mobility solutions for the trucking industry."

Inceptio will actively participate in the Autoware Foundation initiatives by contributing technology and use cases, exploring new applications, and forging global partnerships. Inceptio will be working with partners including technology companies and leading OEMs to integrate Autoware solutions with its proprietary components in proof-of-concept and series production projects worldwide, in particular in the truck segment.

"We look forward to collaborating with a global open-source community of innovators to accelerate the development of autonomous driving technologies and extend the community's reach deep into truck segment." said Julian Ma, Founder and CEO of Inceptio Technology. "Our extensive experience in series production and insight from world's largest commercial deployment of autonomous truck uniquely position us to contribute to the Autoware Foundation, driving safer and more efficient logistics worldwide."

About the Autoware Foundation

The Autoware Foundation is a non-profit organization that hosts the Autoware project, the world's leading open-source software project for autonomous driving. The Autoware project is built on Robot Operating System (ROS), and through using open source, it lowers the entry barrier to autonomous driving technology and enables commercial deployment of autonomous driving in a broad range of vehicles and applications.

The Autoware Foundation has a vision to build open-source software for globally trusted autonomous driving systems that engage and advance society, and is on a mission to co-create a neutral, trusted hub that advances safety and beyond in mobility and society. Autoware is the trade mark of the Autoware Foundation.

Learn more about the Autoware Foundation

About Inceptio Technology

Inceptio Technology is an industry leading developer of autonomous driving technologies for heavy-duty trucks. Its flagship technology is the Inceptio Autonomous Driving System, a proprietary full-stack solution. Inceptio partnered with leading OEMs to roll out the industry's first series production L3 autonomous trucks in late 2021. These trucks are operated by customers across all line-haul logistics sectors including express delivery, full-truckload (FTL) transportation, less-than-truckload (LTL) transportation, and cold chain. Inceptio is at the cutting edge of developing fully driverless trucks. In 2022 it became the first company in China to receive a public road-testing permit for driverless autonomous heavy-duty trucks.

For more information on Inceptio Technology

