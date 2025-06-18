403
Israeli Army Takes Down Two Drones Over Dead Sea
(MENAFN) Early Wednesday morning, the Israeli Air Force confirmed it successfully intercepted two unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) detected over the Dead Sea region in eastern Israel. The interceptions took place at approximately 2:30 a.m. local time (2330 GMT Tuesday), according to an official announcement.
While the statement did not specify the origin of the drones, it noted they had entered Israeli airspace from the east. Israeli media reported that the UAVs were launched from Iran, infiltrating Israeli airspace by flying over Jordan and reaching near the town of Ein Gedi.
The incident occurs amid a sharp escalation in regional hostilities since Friday, when Israel carried out airstrikes targeting several locations across Iran, including military and nuclear sites. In response, Tehran launched retaliatory missile strikes against Israel.
Israeli officials have reported that the Iranian missile attacks have resulted in at least 24 deaths and caused injuries to hundreds of people. Conversely, Iran claims that Israel’s assaults have led to at least 224 fatalities and over 1,000 wounded.
