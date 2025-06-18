403
Trump Criticizes Tucker Carlson
(MENAFN) United States Leader Donald Trump harshly criticized right-wing commentator Tucker Carlson on Monday, labeling him “kooky” after the broadcaster questioned America’s backing of Israel in light of its recent assaults on Iranian nuclear infrastructure.
The military campaign by Israel, which began last Friday, targeted uranium enrichment and nuclear reactor locations within Iran.
West Jerusalem justified the action as a preventive step to block Tehran from attaining nuclear weapons.
Carlson, usually seen as aligned with Trump, openly criticized proponents of the Israeli military escalation and invited like-minded guests to express their disapproval on his show.
Trump took to his personal social media platform to rebuke Carlson, writing, “Somebody please explain to kooky Tucker Carlson that, ‘IRAN CAN NOT HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON!’”
The president’s comment came in response to Carlson’s earlier appeal on Friday, where the journalist condemned “those who casually encourage violence” and warned Trump against endorsing Israeli military intervention in Iran.
Carlson contended that the main ideological conflict in the current global landscape is not between those who align with Israel and those who do not, but rather “between warmongers and peacemakers.”
During a recent discussion with Columbia University economist Jeffrey Sachs, Carlson also touched upon Israel’s influence on American international strategy.
The host pointed out that assertions claiming Iran is “weeks away” from constructing a nuclear arsenal have been circulating for over twenty years.
Sachs, known for his outspoken opposition to America’s entrenched unelected agencies—referred to as the “deep state”—argued that Israel’s true objective was the overthrow of Iran’s leadership.
