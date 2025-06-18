Canon Central & North Africa Appoints Deepali Arora As The Human Resources Director, Driving Inclusive Growth And Talent Development



Deepali Arora brings more than 20 years of HR leadership experience spanning diverse industries and international markets. Canon reinforces its commitment to nurturing talent and fostering a diverse, equitable, and inclusive workplace culture.

Canon Central and North Africa (CCNA) ( ), a leader in imaging and print solutions, proudly welcomes Deepali Arora as its new Human Resources Director with immediate effect. Based in Dubai, Deepali will be responsible to lead HR function across six offices in Africa, including Canon's regional headquarters at Dubai, reaffirming the company's dedication to expanding its presence and widening its impact across the continent.

In her previous role as Senior Regional HR Manager at Canon Central and North Africa, Deepali spearheaded the launch of a transformative initiative named, Canon Clubs for building capability and fostering an inspiring and innovative culture at workplace. She in line with business strategy, has been instrumental in acquiring local talent and building strong teams across Africa.

Somesh Adukia, Managing Director at Canon Central and North Africa , shared,“We are delighted to welcome Deepali to our Management team as she steps into this key leadership role. Her appointment as Human Resources Director reinforces our commitment to cultivating strong leadership, advancing our people-centric strategy, and building a future-ready workforce across Africa.”

Deepali Arora, Human Resources Director at Canon Central and North Africa shared ,“I am honoured to step into this role and lead HR at a company that is deeply committed to creating an inclusive, empowering, and growth-oriented environment. At Canon, we view talent as our most valuable asset, and I'm passionate about nurturing a culture where every employee feels seen, supported, and inspired to grow. Our initiatives like Canon Clubs, Career Development Programme for High Potential Talents, are designed to elevate voices, build capabilities, and champion diversity. I look forward to shaping meaningful employee experience, strong value proposition and driving sustainable impact across Africa.”

With close to two decades of HR leadership experience, Deepali brings deep cross-industry expertise spanning retail, FMCG, real estate, and consumer electronics. Her career has been defined by her focus on organisational development, HR business partnering, and capability-building, all underpinned by a strong commitment to people development and inclusive leadership.

About Canon Central and North Africa:

Canon Central and North Africa (CCNA) ( ) is a division within Canon Middle East FZ LLC (CME), a subsidiary of Canon Europe. The formation of CCNA in 2016 was a strategic step that aimed to enhance Canon's business within the Africa region - by strengthening Canon's in-country presence and focus. CCNA also demonstrates Canon's commitment to operating closer to its customers and meeting their demands in the rapidly evolving African market.

Canon has been represented in the African continent for more than 15 years through distributors and partners that have successfully built a solid customer base in the region. CCNA ensures the provision of high quality, technologically advanced products that meet the requirements of Africa's rapidly evolving marketplace. With over 100 employees, CCNA manages sales and marketing activities across 44 countries in Africa.

Canon's corporate philosophy is Kyosei ( ) – 'living and working together for the common good'. CCNA pursues sustainable business growth, focusing on reducing its own environmental impact and supporting customers to reduce theirs using Canon's products, solutions and services. At Canon, we are pioneers, constantly redefining the world of imaging for the greater good. Through our technology and our spirit of innovation, we push the bounds of what is possible – helping us to see our world in ways we never have before. We help bring creativity to life, one image at a time. Because when we can see our world, we can transform it for the better.

