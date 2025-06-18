403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Turkish defense firm supplies Indonesia with military vehicle
(MENAFN) Turkish defense manufacturer Nurol Makina, recognized for producing armored land vehicles, is boosting its involvement in Indonesia by delivering its NMS 4x4 light armored vehicles to the country’s elite special operations forces.
At this week’s Indo Defense expo in Jakarta, Nurol Makina presented its NMS 4x4 for the third time at the event, according to Mehmet Corbacioglu, the company’s business development director. He revealed that last year, Nurol Makina secured a contract with Indonesia’s Mobile Brigade Corps, also known as Brimob, to supply vehicles for their elite special operations units, showcasing one of the vehicles at the expo.
Corbacioglu added, “Additionally, the army has made requests for our vehicle, and we will follow up on our discussions after the event.” He also noted, “We signed with Indonesia after Malaysia—Nurol Makina’s presence is growing each day.”
Currently, approximately 80 Nurol Makina vehicles are operational in Indonesia under contracts with local security forces.
Known as Yoruk in Turkey, the NMS 4x4 is engineered to deliver exceptional mobility and protection for military and security personnel. It boasts enhanced ballistic and mine resistance compared to other light armored vehicles and features a modular design, enabling it to be configured as a combat vehicle, personnel carrier, air defense platform, or reconnaissance unit in high-threat combat environments.
The vehicle is armed with 7.62 mm and 12.7 mm weaponry and can reach a maximum speed of 140 kilometers per hour (87 miles per hour).
At this week’s Indo Defense expo in Jakarta, Nurol Makina presented its NMS 4x4 for the third time at the event, according to Mehmet Corbacioglu, the company’s business development director. He revealed that last year, Nurol Makina secured a contract with Indonesia’s Mobile Brigade Corps, also known as Brimob, to supply vehicles for their elite special operations units, showcasing one of the vehicles at the expo.
Corbacioglu added, “Additionally, the army has made requests for our vehicle, and we will follow up on our discussions after the event.” He also noted, “We signed with Indonesia after Malaysia—Nurol Makina’s presence is growing each day.”
Currently, approximately 80 Nurol Makina vehicles are operational in Indonesia under contracts with local security forces.
Known as Yoruk in Turkey, the NMS 4x4 is engineered to deliver exceptional mobility and protection for military and security personnel. It boasts enhanced ballistic and mine resistance compared to other light armored vehicles and features a modular design, enabling it to be configured as a combat vehicle, personnel carrier, air defense platform, or reconnaissance unit in high-threat combat environments.
The vehicle is armed with 7.62 mm and 12.7 mm weaponry and can reach a maximum speed of 140 kilometers per hour (87 miles per hour).
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Dremes To Give Away A Lamborghini In Wild New Crypto Game Campaign
- FXIFYTM And Weforest Partner Again To Tackle Deforestation In 2025
- SBI VEN CAPITAL INVESTS €1 MILLION IN COLOSSUS DIGITAL's BRIDGE ROUND
- $ZEUS Marking His Territory: Announcing An IP Collaboration With Original Zeus Artist And Trademark Holder
- Cregis Debuts MPC Wallet & Payment Engine At TOKEN2049, Strengthening Middle East Market Strategy
- BTSE Announces Bitcoin Pizza Day Campaign Milestones
CommentsNo comment