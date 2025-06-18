Intravascular Catheterization Market Report 2025 Strategic Insights For Growth, Expansion And Competitive Advantage

Intravascular Catheterization Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Intravascular Catheterization Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 18, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Business Research Company's Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034

The strengthening growth of the Global Intravascular Catheterization market has been well maintained in recent years, with its size increasing robustly. According to the latest report by The Business Research Company, the market, valued at $12.72 billion in 2024, is expected to grow to $13.64 billion in 2025. This robust growth, at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 7.2%, is expected thanks largely to the rise in cardiovascular disease cases, an increase in hospital admission rates, a growing geriatric patient population, increasing minimally invasive procedures, and a spike in chronic disease prevalence.

What Is The Projected Future Growth Of The Intravascular Catheterization Market Size?

In the next few years, the intravascular catheterization market size is predicted to experience fortified growth. Easy projections point to growth of $17.87 billion in 2029, with a potent compound annual growth rate CAGR of 7.0%. This encouraging forecast is largely attributed to the rising number of outpatient care facilities, increasing catheterization laboratory numbers, growing demand for advanced catheters, a rise in regulatory approvals granted, and enriched awareness of catheterization techniques. Major trends to watch in the forecast period include advancements in antimicrobial catheter coatings, integration of AI for real-time imaging guidance, technology enabling smart catheters with sensors, developments in ultrasound-assisted catheter placement, and advancements in biocompatible catheter materials.

Get Your Free Sample Market Report:



What Are The Key Drivers Propelling The Growth Of The Intravascular Catheterization Market?

Key market drivers like the increasing incidence of cardiovascular disorders, primarily heart disease, stroke, and high blood pressure, are projected to push the intravascular catheterization market even further. These disorders, spurred by a rise in obesity rates, contribute to risk factors such as high blood pressure and diabetes, both of which amplify the likelihood of heart disease. Intravascular catheterization is critically important for these disorders as it enables minimally invasive procedures to diagnose and treat conditions such as coronary artery disease. These procedures include key interventions like angioplasty and stent placement to boost blood flow. As an eye-opening example, the total number of US cardiovascular disease CVD-related deaths reached 941,652 in January 2025, according to the American Heart Association. This dramatic number is an increase of over 10,000 compared to the 931,578 CVD deaths reported in 2021, thereby significantly driving the growth of the intravascular catheterization market.

What Key Player Strategies Are Driving The Intravascular Catheterization Market?

The diversity of the Industry means multiple key players are currently operating in the intravascular catheterization market, such as Cardinal Health Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Abbott Laboratories, Medtronic plc, Becton Dickinson and Company, Stryker Corporation, Boston Scientific Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Terumo Corporation, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, Nipro Corporation, Teleflex Incorporated, Cook Medical LLC, ICU Medical Inc., Smiths Medical, Merit Medical Systems Inc., Penumbra Inc., Vygon SA, AngioDynamics Inc., ACIST Medical Systems Inc., C. R. Bard Inc., Shanghai Kindly Enterprise Development Group Co. Ltd.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery:



What Are The Emerging Trends In The Intravascular Catheterization Market?

Emerging trends from these major companies show a focus on developing technologically advanced solutions, such as AI-powered intravascular ultrasound IVUS systems. These systems significantly enhance imaging precision and streamline clinical workflows. The market also reflects an increase in demand for advanced medical imaging devices that blend traditional intravascular ultrasound IVUS technology with AI algorithms. These combined advancements enhance the accuracy, efficiency, and interpretability of imaging during cardiovascular procedures, marking a significant step forward in market innovation.

How Is The Intravascular Catheterization Market Segmented ?

Market segmentation of the Intravascular Catheterization global market is as follows:

1 By Type: Centrally Inserted Catheters, Peripherally Inserted Central Catheters PICC, Peripheral Catheters, Dialysis Catheters

2 By Material: Polyurethane, Silicone, Polyvinyl Chloride Pvc, Other Materials

3 By Procedures: Elective Procedures, Emergency Procedures, Interventional Radiology, Cardiac Procedures

4 By Application: Oncology, Cardiology, Pediatrics, Infection Control

5 By End User: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers ASCs, Home Healthcare, Research Laboratories

Subsegments:

1 By Centrally Inserted Catheters: Non-Tunneled Central Venous Catheters, Tunneled Central Venous Catheters, Implantable Ports

2 By Peripherally Inserted Central Catheters PICC: Single Lumen PICC, Double Lumen PICC, Triple Lumen PICC

3 By Peripheral Catheters: Short Peripheral Intravenous Catheters, Midline Catheters, Winged Infusion Sets

4 By Dialysis Catheters: Temporary Dialysis Catheters, Tunneled Dialysis Catheters, Non-Tunneled Dialysis Catheters

What Are The Regional Insights In The Intravascular Catheterization Market?

In terms of regional insights, North America was the largest region in the intravascular catheterization market in 2024, while Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The report covers locations across Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Intravascular Catheters Global Market Report 2025



Catheters Global Market Report 2025



Peripheral IV Catheters Global Market Report 2025



About The Business Research Company

Learn More About The Business Research Company. With over 15000+ reports from 27 industries covering 60+ geographies, The Business Research Company has built a reputation for offering comprehensive, data-rich research and insights. Armed with 1,500,000 datasets, the optimistic contribution of in-depth secondary research, and unique insights from industry leaders, you can get the information you need to stay ahead in the game.

Contact us at:

The Business Research Company: /

Americas +1 3156230293

Asia +44 2071930708

Europe +44 2071930708

Email us at ...

Follow us on:

LinkedIn:

YouTube:

Global Market Model: /global-market-model

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.