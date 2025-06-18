Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
UN makes efforts to reverse degradation, boost finance for restoration


2025-06-18 04:37:55
(MENAFN) Marking World Day to Combat Desertification and Drought on Tuesday, a stark reminder emerged that every year, desertification strips 1 million square kilometers of productive land from the planet, contributing to nearly 40% of Earth’s land being classified as degraded. This annual observance, officially designated by the United Nations in 1994, aims to raise awareness and drive action against desertification, land degradation, and drought—issues critical to confronting the worldwide environmental crisis, as highlighted by the UN Convention to Combat Desertification.

The 2025 observance adopts the theme “Restore the land; Unlock the opportunities,” focusing on land restoration efforts and the goal of jumpstarting a trillion-dollar restoration economy by 2030.

Currently, degraded land covers close to 40% of the planet's surface, directly impacting over 3 billion individuals and triggering severe consequences for the climate, biodiversity, and global livelihoods.

Economic losses attributed to land degradation, desertification, and drought are estimated to reach $878 billion annually, underscoring the urgent need for comprehensive global action, according to the UNCCD.

The UNCCD Global Mechanism reports that reversing land degradation will demand a steady global investment of $1 billion each day from 2025 through 2030. The ambitious global objective is to rehabilitate 15 million square kilometers of degraded land by 2030, aligning with the Sustainable Development Goals and the UN’s Decade on Ecosystem Restoration.

Secretary-General Antonio Guterres emphasized the urgency in a statement released on June 10 ahead of the day, saying, "I urge governments, businesses, and communities to answer the call and accelerate action on our shared global commitments on sustainable land use. We must reverse degradation and boost finance for restoration – including by unlocking private investment."

